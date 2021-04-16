Journalists boycott press conference after ill-treatment

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Over ten journalists from different media houses walked out of a press conference due to ill-treatment by the organizers at the launch of the review on the draft land policy for South Sudan.

This came after journalists waited for some hours without the event starting and later they were told to go out first because the Minister was entering the conference room that made many journalists angry and later left the premises.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development invited all the media houses to attend the launching of draft land policy for South Sudan in its headquarter in the ministry’s complex.

According to the invitation letter extended to the media houses by the ministry’s media coordinator, all journalists were expected to be at the launching place before 9:00am South Sudan local time which was the official time scheduled for the program to kickoff.

“Without a doubt, most of the journalists reached earlier before the scheduled time. Despite being in the ministry’s complex earlier, but things did not go as it was indicated,” one of the Journalists told Juba Monitor yesterday.

He further narrated that despite waiting for that long, the journalists decided to extend one more hours waiting in the Ministry’s conference room for the programme to start from the official time that was communicated on the invitation document.

“After wasting for a long time without doing anything, the journalists remained patient but what annoyed all the journalists was that, as if the programme was set to start, someone came in the conference room where journalists were waiting in, only to instruct the journalists to move out and wait for the Minister and his team to get in first before the media could get back for coverage,” he said.

He added that what they did annoyed most of the journalists and they moved out of the ministry’s compound leaving them with only South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) the government owned media though it was not their will to remain.

“We were invited, on top of that we spent one hour, and again you are telling us to get out and keep on standing here until the minister gets in, this is undermining our work,” one of the journalists said emotionally.

“We cannot continue be treated like that, if you do not know the importance of the media, just leave us alone, because you cannot invite media and treat them as if they came at their own. Ok, you can continue with journalists you they think they do not have what to do apart from that,” he said while matching out of the ministry’s complex,” he added.

Last year, journalists boycotted Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) press conference for similar ill-treatment of journalists in Juba.