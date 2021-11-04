jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, November 4th, 2021
News

Journalists and police friendly match must continue- says police

By John Agok

The police representative Maj.Sebit Joseph called on partners to maintain constant friendly matches between police and scribes to foster friendly environment in building trust, cultivate mutual working relationship between journalists and police.

Sebit encouraged friendly matches at building trust between police and journalists.

“We must continue to play friendly matches like this, this will really encourage good working relationship and building trust between the two institutions”, he said.

Meanwhile, UJOSS vice president Ajak Ater encouraged female journalists to have either football team or volleyball team to be inclusive as well.

” We need to have female journalists to have their own team too, either football or volleyball. This will encourage gender equality and inclusivity in sports”, she said.

Ater also called on partners to support the current scribes football team permanent that would continue playing on another levels.

” We would like our partners to continue supporting this team as the permanent team that can continue playing football “, she added.

However, the President from Central Equatoria Local Football Association, John Lado Said that their role as Football Association was to encourage such kinds of games that would create conducive atmosphere between journalists and police.

Lado wished such matches to happen in Buluk Playground so that more fans could go for it.

” I Wish such matches to play in Buluk Playground so more fans can unite in the name of sports”, he said.

The match ended 1:0 in favor of South Sudan National Police Service. The best player of the match was the goal scorer who was awarded and certificates of appreciation were offered to the organizers.

The football match was organized by UJOSS, AMDISS and partners including UNESCO, NPA and British Embassy.

