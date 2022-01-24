JONGLEI -State expels rival bishops after an attack

By Deng Ghai Deng

Jonglei State government has expelled rival clerics of Anglican Church, Bishop Reuben Akurdid Ngong Akurdid and Bishop Moses Anur Ayom after the latter survived an attempt on his life in the state capital, Bor over the weekend.

On Saturday night, a group of armed men believed to be supporters of the defrocked Archbishop Reuben Akurdid, attacked the residence of Bishop Moses AnurAyom and sprayed his room with bullets, according to the state police.

Bishop Ayom succeeded Bishop Akurdid as Archbishop of Jonglei Internal Province (JIP) of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS) after the latter was fired by Archbishop and Primate of the ECSS in 2020.

The two religious leaders have been in conflict since then as Bishop Akurdid disputed his sacking and repeatedly warned Moses Anur against stepping in Bor, resulting in tension and confrontation between their rivalling supporters.

Following the Saturday night shooting, Jonglei Acting Governor, Tuong Majok Deng and Minister of Cabinet Affairs said that the two clerics posed a security threat.

“State government made some attempts to order the parties to go to Juba and later return after they have ironed out their differences in full,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jonglei State Police Commissioner Major General Joseph Mayen Akoon, confirmed the shooting at the residence of the bishop and said no one was there and that the police were searching for the suspects.

“The incident is true. We are still looking for the suspects. The situation is calm, now we are talking to the bishops so that they leave Bor town for Juba. That was the resolution from a security committee. Also, at least three people were injured during the incident,” he said.

At the same time, Khor Majok, the Deputy Secretary of Information in the office of Bishop Akurdid denied knowledge of the attackers.

“We, as the church, do not have armed supporters. We don’t know those people, also the office of Akurdid welcomed the order from the state government that the Bishops leave for Bor but reject the closure of the churches.

The standoff between Bishop Akurdid and ECS primate Justin BadiArama began in August 2020 when BadiArama fired Akurdid from his post as Archbishop of Jonglei Internal Province and the Bishop of Bor Diocese after he established three additional dioceses of Makuac, Anyidi and Kolnyang within the Jonglei internal province without consulting other church officials.

Arama appointed Bishop Moses Anur to replace Akurdid who was expected to retire due to his age, but AkurdidAkurdid filed a case in Juba’s high court challenging his dismissal.

The court dismissed the case and referred it to a church tribunal for settlement.