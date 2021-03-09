Jonglei radio director jailed for ten years

By Deng Ghai Deng

The former Director of Radio Jonglei 95.9 FM Malek Gutnyin Gerwer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Jonglei state High Court.

While announcing the verdict on Monday, the presiding Judge John Yiel Aleu said Gutnyin was found guilty of Criminal Breach of Trust under 351 of the South Sudan Penal code Act 2008.

“The final judgement based on the document and the evidence that have been presented before this court, the accused Malek Gutnyin Gerwer has been found guilty under section 351 of the penal code act 2008 and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison as of today the 8th of March 2021,” Judge Yiel read the verdict.

Judge Yiel said Gutnyin will also pay an amount of 29,356 US Dollars and the amount of 186,868 South Sudanese Pounds which he misused during his administration of Radio Jonglei 95.9 FM.

Gutnyin has also been ordered to handover five-door land cruiser vehicle and the Land documents. Judge Yiel saidGutnyin and his team have 15 days to appeal if they want.

The defense lawyer of Malek, AleerBuot says the judgment was not fair and will appeal the case in the Court of Appeal in Juba.

“The judgement was not fair on our side and we are going to make an appeal because the auditing that is said to have been done was done in Juba. The radio actually has not been audited. The document for auditing is controversial and we dispute that document. Even today if we got the judgment copy, we are going to write the appeal to the court of appeal,”Mr. Buot said.

The complainant Tijwok Agwet, the Director of Radio Jongleiwho also represented the Radio in the court welcomes the verdictbut said he is both happy and sad over the court ruling.

“I am happy that the law has taken its course. But the only thing, I have mixed feelings is because we have taken very many years working with him. I trusted him and he did the mistrust and off course now he has to be jailed. That is also painful because somebody who has been a brother to you, you have been working together,”Agwet said.

Agwet says he brought the radio to Bor in 2010 under Sudan Christian Ministries and appointed Gutnyin as the Station Manager. Agwet said Gutnyin later changed the radio frequency from 95.9 FM to 89.7 FM and registered it as a community radio in 2017 after the radio construction and new equipment project was funded by the USAID.