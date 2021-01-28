JONGLEI-Pibor, on your own, l am done

By Bullen Bala Alexander

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has urged Greater Jonglei state and Pibor Administrative Area to use the recently concluded peace conference to end the communal violence in the area saying that in case of any fighting after the conference he will not intervene.

“This is my last message to you, you have accepted to live together and be in peace, from here if you go and start fighting again, I will not come to you and I will not send any committee in the place where you will be engaged in the fight,” he said.

Kiir was speaking during the closure of people-to-people peace conference of Greater Jonglei state and Pibor Administrative Area in Juba.

“I will keep quiet with my police and soldiers, and I see where you, who are fighting will run where, because when I send those forces, they will be killed innocently. Now, I have decided that I will never send even police or soldiers, I will leave you to fight until you run from the person you are fighting with,” President Kiir said repeatedly.

He said the only way to be peaceful is for Greater Jonglei and Pibor people to forgive each other.

“You must start from here that I have forgiven you and the same applies to the other and that is the only way to go,” he said.

He urged people to learn from the previous lessons of fighting adding that there is nothing good to gain from the fighting that those communities have fought before.

Kiir said that people of Greater Jonglei and Pibor have suffered for so long especially women, children and youths and their property have been destroyed because of these communal fighting.

“So today we are done with you, and you need to give chance to peace anything from after here, you who want to fight yourselves that will be your own (fighting) this is my message to you and I have finished with mine,” Kiir added.

He warned the politicians who are fueling the inter-communal fighting to stop immediately and embark on uniting the Greater Jonglei and Pibor people.

“I am aware that the fighting in Jonglei and Pibor started from here in Juba and it was the very politicians among you here and today you came and pretend in front of these innocent citizens of those areas,” Kiir revealed.

He called on the youth to distance themselves from politicians who are trying to use them for their own interest.

“My message to the youth of these communities is that you should not be used by the politicians, your politicians are using you and they are playing with your lives that is why I said if they want to fight let them go and fight, you (youth) stay with your family,” he concluded.