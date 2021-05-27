Jonglei, Pibor inter-communal conflict beyond state gov’t control

By James Atem Kuir

The ever continuing cycle of violence between communities in Jonglei State and Greater Pibor Administration Area (GPAA)has proven a great deal for the state government to solve, said Jonglei State Youth Minister.

The region has continued to witness extreme violence, often triggered by cattle raids, revenge killing, and child abduction between the neighbouring communities of Murle, Nuer and the Dinka Bor despite several peace initiatives, resulting in severe humanitarian crisis.

Peter Gatkuoth Makuac – the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sportsin Jonglei State said government efforts to resolve the differences between the rival communities at state level do not work as many young people who carry out the atrocities “are heavily armed to handle.”

“The problem between these communities is sometimes too difficult to be handled by the state authorities alone. These youths (from Jonglei State and GPAA)have a lot of weapons and can decide to mobilize and stage attacks even if they are warned by the state government not to,” Mr. Makuac said in an interview with Juba Monitor on Tuesday.

“We are not able to control these youth because they have too many weapons, they are too heavily armed to handle,” the minister stressed, adding that: “It requires intervention by the national government to bring it an end.”

Early this month, authorities in GPAA reported that armed youth from Jonglei State attacked several villages in the area, leaving many people dead and other displaced.

On Tuesday, The World Food Programme (WFP) condemned looting of food aid in Gumuruk, one of the villages stroke by the renewed violence.

The UN humanitarian agency alsoreported that nearly 9000 people have been displaced from their homes leaving them in serious need of humanitarian assistance.

Minister Makuac reiterated that to prevent further violence, the national government should act now.

“We are told the youth who had gone to attack villages in Greater Pibor have now returned,and to prevent another escalation of violence,it needs the intervention of the government of South Sudan not Jonglei State alone,” he stated.

In January this year, the communities in the area agreed to cease hostilities and resolve their differences in a three-day peace conference held in Juba under auspices of Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga who was appointed by President Kiir to head reconciliatory committee in June 2020.