Jonglei gov’t face shot seat: civil servants wreak havoc over salary cut

By Deng Ghai Deng

At least 9 people were injured in clashes with the bodyguards of Jonglei State Governor, Denay Jock Chagor as angry civil servant overran state headquarters to protest salary cutin Bor town yesterday.

Hundreds of government employees marched to the office of Mr Chagor to show disapproval for his recent decision to deduct money from the salaries to raise funds for security services but the governor allegedly ordered his guards to open fire on the protestors leading to the injury of people.

The civil servants invaded and shut down the government offices anyway, and sent the governor fleeing to an undisclosed location for safety, according to sources among the protestors.

“We were marching to ask the governor but the governor denied our rights and he ordered his bodyguards to fire at us. They wounded a lot of civil servants and we were going without anything, we were demonstrating and we didn’t hurt anyone,” Peter Mayen Agany, one of the protestors told Juba Monitor yesterday.

Agany said the bodyguards of Mr. Chagor shot at them using live bullets even when they did ’cause violence. He said the guards also harassed and beat the protestors badly.

In a letter dated 31, the government ordered the state finance minister to deduct allowances of the servants to be used to address insecurity. The move was rejected by the civil servants including teachers who have laid down tools on Tuesday.

Government-paid teachers have also vowed not to give the Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) exams when primary candidates sit next week unless the state governor reverses his decision.

“We are being harassed and that shows that there is no democracy in this country. We want our rights to be fulfilled without harassment. We fought Arabs because of humiliation and oppression. Now teachers and some of us health workers work day and night without money and they have children in schools. Examinations are now very near, what can we do? This Denay’s government is corrupt. We want to be like other states such as Lakes State,” protestor Agany said.

Another protester Atem Deng, said although security was a general concern of everyone in the state, it was not a duty of civil servants to fund because it had allocation in the national budget.

Deng said the governor should have called for fundraising instead but not illegally deduct from salaries of civil servants.

“This issue is now out of hand because the governor is now sending security organs to deal with us the civil servants while we didn’t go violent. We only demanded our rights. I ask the national government or Mr. President Kiir Mayardit to confirm this to governor Chogor. This issue of sending us these security organs to beat and shoot us will not be good,” Deng said.

The state Deputy Governor Antipas Nyok Deputy however said that the civil servants were informed of the decision to deduct money from their salary before the order.

He said their grievances of civil servants would be resolved by the state council of ministers to be held today Thursday.

“The governor called them (civil servants) actually before the issuance of the document (indicating deduction of work of allowance) and they wrote their petition against the instruction of the governor that is why they are protesting today demanding for these allowances not be taken,” the state deputy governor told Juba Monitor yesterday.

“There is nothing that they need. It is the allowances to be included and the council of ministers will sit and deliberate on their issues. The council will sit maybe tomorrow in the afternoon because we have the opening session of the parliament tomorrow morning,” he added.

Veronica William, Jonglei State Information Minister, said state officials were unable to go to office yesterday as the protesting civil servants shut down and occupied the state secretariats.

She admitted that bodyguards of the state governor shot during the demonstration “in self-defense because the protesters were aggressive”.

“Yes, the guards shot some bullets but they didn’t injure anyone. All the government offices are closed and that is not good. There is a government in the state and if the office remains closed it is not good. Let them open the office and their issue will be addressed,” McWilliam said.

Samuel Majier Loch, Secretary-General of the Workers Trade Union in Jonglei state said men in Uniform stormed his home on Tuesday night and harassed his wife and children.

Ruben Matiop, head of the striking teachers’ committee, has reportedly been arrested by security operatives. Juba Monitor made several calls to Joseph MayenAkoon, the state police commissioner but none was answered.

This is the second time civil servants in Jonglei State demonstrated over-salary grievances. In December last year, government employers protested the lack of implementation of a 100 percent increment of civil servants’ salary as ordered by President Salva Kiir Mayardit in a speech on July 9th, 2021.

A committee was subsequently sent to investigate the root causes of the civil servant’s protests in the state. The committee after investigations ordered the state government to pay the public servants according to the new salary structure.