Jonglei governor urged police to protect lives and property

By Deng Ghai Deng

The governor of Jonglei state has urged the police in Bor town to exert more efforts on their role of protecting lives and property.

Governor Denay Jock Chagor was speaking to hundreds of police officers in a parade on Monday in Bor town.

“Even in the midst of all the problems that you have you still put on your uniform every morning and report yourself to work. That’s wonderful and you are not doing it for Jonglei state alone. You are doing it for the entire South Sudan. I want you to continue doing the very wonderful work you are doing. Stop all the crimes in our town.” Chagor said

On his part Major General Joseph Mayen Akoon, the Jonglei state police commissioner, disputed the charges by the public against some police officers being part of the insecurity.

“Allegations going around these days in Bor town that the police are not doing their work, some people have gone as far as saying that the police are the ones who are causing problems here in Bor, even stealing and breaking the house. For me I say that one is wrong, these police are good, they are the one keeping security since I came here in 2019.” Akoon said

General Akoon, however, stressed some of the challenges hindering the police work including lack of vehicles and ammunition for the police.

Authorities in the Jonglei state capital Bor launched a crackdown on members of gangs commonly known by the ‘Niggar’ word last month as criminal activity continued to rise in parts of the town. The authorities accused the youth of masterminding attacks, night-time robberies, house break-ins and generally terrorizing citizens around town.