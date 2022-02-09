Jonglei governor urged MPs to perform their duties

By Deng Ghai Deng

Jonglei Governor Denay Jock Chagor urged the lawmakers to make sure that they perform their duties in good faith so that the people of Jonglei State can benefit from the services.

Chagor said that more than 80 members from various parties to the peace accord were sworn in.

“I believe we are beginning right now and this is the path for us to move forward towards the Jonglei State.,” Chagor said

At the same time, Amer Ateny Alier, the Speaker of the Jonglei State parliament said she would work with her fellow lawmakers to ensure that there is peace, unity and service delivery to the people.

“Like we put our right hands on the constitution, it means that we are to make sure we follow the law to ensure there is justice. We have been given this opportunity to serve our people and we will make sure we do to the people what they expect from us.” Amer said

The members of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) and Council of States were sworn in in August last year.

The deal provides for the expansion of the parliament from 400 to 550 members, comprising representatives from the peace parties. The former transitional government nominated 332 members, SPLM-IO 128, and South Sudan Opposition Alliance 50. Other political parties also nominated 30 representatives, while former detainees will be represented by 10 members.

As per the peace deal, the legislature is expected to enact laws that will assist the transitional processes, including reforms spelled out in the peace agreement.