Jonglei governor sacked Mayor of Bor Municipality

By Deng Ghai Deng

The governor of Jonglei State Denay Jock Chagor in a gubernatorial decree issued on Monday fired Dr. Agot Alier Leek, the Mayor of Bor Municipality.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, former Bor Municipality Dr. Agoot Alier welcomed his dismissal saying it’s a routine operation of the government.

“It’s true I have been relieved and of course, it’s normal work of the government. So there is no any other reaction.” Dr. Agot said

Dr. Agot was appointed as the Mayor of Bor Municipality in March last year after the establishment of the Jonglei State government. He barely spent seven months in the position. The gubernatorial decree on Monday evening did not cite any reason for relieving the mayor; however, governor Denay Chagor and his deputy Antipas Nyok had previously locked horns over the position of the Bor town mayor.

In May last year, Dr. Agoot Alier was fired from the position of Bor town Mayor after being dismissed from the SPLM party by Antipas Nyok, the Jonglei state Deputy Governor, who is also the interim chairperson of the SPLM in the state.

But then again Governor Chagor reversed his deputy’s order and retained Dr. Agoot as Mayor of Bor town. Dr. Agoot previously served in various government positions such as, advisor, and the commissioner of Bor County.