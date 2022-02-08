jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 8th, 2022
HomeNational NewsJonglei civil Servants lay down their tools
National NewsNews

Jonglei civil Servants lay down their tools

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Workers Trade Union in Jonglei

By Deng Ghai Deng

The workers Trade Union in Jonglei State has announced that the civil servants across the State will not go to work starting from today (Tuesday).

Samuel Majier Loch, the Secretary-General of the Workers Trade Union in Jonglei State said the strike due to the cut of salaries of the civil servants by the State governor Denay Jock Chagor.

“We are making this special call to the workforce of Jonglei State government and this comes after governor dishonored the resolution of the National High Committee from the National Ministry of Labor and Human resource development dated December 2021.” Loch said

In a letter dated 31 January 2022, Jonglei governor Denay Jock Chagor ordered the state finance minister to cut allowances of civil servants so that the money issued to address the insecurity in the state. The civil servants rejected the governor’s decision.

At the same time, The State Finance Minister, Wiyual Gatkuoth said that the decision was taken because the security forces lack funding to provide security.  He pointed out that the cut will not affect the 100 percent salaries increment.

“Our civil servants will continue to receive their salaries which have been increased by 100 percent by the president. What we removed is the (money which covers) ‘Nature of Work Allowance’ because the national government did not include in the 100% but we topped it up from our local revenues because we were being threatened by civil servants during the demonstrations,” he explained.

He added that the money will be used to facilitate the work of security forces in protecting the locals.

Meanwhile, Veronica William Deng, the State Information Minister urged the civil servants to be calm, saying the cut will not affect their salaries and that it is necessary to tackle growing insecurity in the state.  

You Might Also Like

News

UNMISS -Disrespectful to the government

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
With UNMISS planning to renew its mandate next month, the Minister of Telecommunication and Postal Service who is also the government’s spokesperson, Michael Makuei Lueth yesterday revealed that the U.N body had never been respectful to the country and the people even when invited to discuss or negotiate issues they would always go-ahead to do whatever they wanted without giving an ear. “These are people who have never been respectful to us and even when we say let them not renew the mandate. Let us negotiate, they will go ahead...
News

UN human rights team jet in to discuss Justice

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Atimaku Joan Members of the Human rights Commission Yasmin Sooka from South Africa and Barney Afako from Uganda are in Juba to discuss steps and necessary support needed to implement transitional justice. In a document availed to  Juba Monitor yesterday,  the two Commissioners are expected to hold meetings from Saturday with key government Ministers, activists, religious leaders, diplomats, entities monitoring the 2018 Revitalized peace agreement, United Nation agencies and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan under the revitalized agreement following a related conference held in Nairobi in 2021....
News

Rival SPLA-IOfactions clash in parts of Upper Nile

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Emelda Siama John and Fatuma Asha Ali Edmund Yakani The clashes among the rivaling factions of the SPLA-IO, Kitgwang-SPLA-IO faction and SPLA-IO allied to First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny, sparking the clash in some parts of Logechuk and Nassir counties. This came as a result of continuous tensions among the SPLA-IO that leads to regular defections from SPLA-IO to SSPDF on 6th Feb. 2022, this week. In the statement availed to Juba monitor, Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, Edmund Yakani considered all these actions...
error: Content is protected !!