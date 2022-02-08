Jonglei civil Servants lay down their tools

By Deng Ghai Deng

The workers Trade Union in Jonglei State has announced that the civil servants across the State will not go to work starting from today (Tuesday).

Samuel Majier Loch, the Secretary-General of the Workers Trade Union in Jonglei State said the strike due to the cut of salaries of the civil servants by the State governor Denay Jock Chagor.

“We are making this special call to the workforce of Jonglei State government and this comes after governor dishonored the resolution of the National High Committee from the National Ministry of Labor and Human resource development dated December 2021.” Loch said

In a letter dated 31 January 2022, Jonglei governor Denay Jock Chagor ordered the state finance minister to cut allowances of civil servants so that the money issued to address the insecurity in the state. The civil servants rejected the governor’s decision.

At the same time, The State Finance Minister, Wiyual Gatkuoth said that the decision was taken because the security forces lack funding to provide security. He pointed out that the cut will not affect the 100 percent salaries increment.

“Our civil servants will continue to receive their salaries which have been increased by 100 percent by the president. What we removed is the (money which covers) ‘Nature of Work Allowance’ because the national government did not include in the 100% but we topped it up from our local revenues because we were being threatened by civil servants during the demonstrations,” he explained.

He added that the money will be used to facilitate the work of security forces in protecting the locals.

Meanwhile, Veronica William Deng, the State Information Minister urged the civil servants to be calm, saying the cut will not affect their salaries and that it is necessary to tackle growing insecurity in the state.