Tuesday, February 4th, 2020
HomeNewsJonglei, Boma youth hold dialogue over child abduction
News

Jonglei, Boma youth hold dialogue over child abduction

By: Wek Atak Kacjang

A dialogue between the Youth from Jonglei and Boma states was held in Juba to try to resolve the recurring child abduction and cattle raiding between the two states.

Under the theme “Building leaders, trust confidence between ethnic communities” the one-day workshop was organized by Christian Agency for Peace and Development (CAPAD) funded by Norwegian Refugee Council and European Union.

Speaking during the workshop, South Sudan National Youth President, Boyoi Gola said such dialogues should continue so that a lasting solution is found.

“As national youth Union we are going to support search activities in order to carry out conferences in different places. When I came in during my campaign I used to tell people that we need to look forward new mechanism because as intellectuals we are not going to do anything unless we engage those who are at grassroots, those who practice bad activities to make sure that they are participating,” he said.

 “As national youth union we have initiative that we are going to tour all states to make sure that we create awareness to stop issues relating to child abduction.”

CAPAD Executive Director, Peter Malir said their organization is trying to bring youth from two states to stop issues of child abduction because there are a lot of practices from the youth across the region.

“Yes, we know all armed youth are equipping with arms but we are approaching them to stop the violence among their communities”.

