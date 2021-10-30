Jonglei and Pibor commit to peace

By Deng Ghai Deng

Authorities in Greater Pibor Administrative Area and Jonglei State have recommitted to foster peace and security among their local populations by improving working relations and implementing agreed resolutions.

The commitment was made during a meeting held in Bor town yesterday between the Chief Administrator Lokali Amae, and Jonglei Governor Denay Jock Chagor

Speaking to the media, Governor Denay Jock Chagor said that the meeting was fruitful as they agreed to improve working relations in a bid to forge peace in the region.

“Today we meet here again to finally sign a peace agreement that we have all been doing locally. This peace has been home grown, it actually started in Pieri and today we signed it side by side. We have to keep the government accountable.” Chagor said.

However, Lokali Amae Bullen, the Chief Administrator for the Greater Pibor administrative area said that he visited Bor to explore ways of restoring peace among the rival groups in the area and to review the Pieri Agreement.

“Today is a special day, we are in Jonglei. We reviewed the Pieri peace agreement and we signed it today. We came together as the governments of Jonglei and Greater Pibor because we are committed to peace.” Amae said.

He pointed out that they were engaging their people to hand over their abductees as was done by the Pibor side. He also urged Jonglei to do the same.