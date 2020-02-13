Joint Local Statement on the Need for a Compromise on the States Issue For the Sake of the Peace Process in South Sudan

The European Union Delegation to the Republic of South Sudan, the Heads of Mission of France, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, and the Heads of Mission of Canada and Switzerland issue the following statement in South Sudan.

The Heads of Mission strongly support the peace process in South Sudan. The people of South Sudan deserve to reap the benefits of peace and security in terms of social and economic development and enjoy full respect of their human rights.

We commend the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for its unwavering focus on the South Sudanese peace process, and the strong leadership provided, notably at its Extraordinary Summit on 9th February. The ongoing role of the African Union (AU) is also appreciated in this regard.

For the benefit of the people of South Sudan, it is now crucial that an agreement is reached by the parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) on the issue of the number and boundaries of states. We call upon the Government of the Republic of South Sudan and the other parties to the R-ARCSS to redouble efforts in the coming days to reach the necessary compromise on this issue that will facilitate the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU), recalling the statement in the IGAD Summit Communiqué regarding “the need to form an all-inclusive R-TGoNU on firm foundations”. The full respect of the ceasefire by all parties remains paramount. We note with appreciation that IGAD and the AU remain seized of the matter.

The European Union and its Member States, along with Canada and Switzerland, have been, are and will continue to be partners for the people of South Sudan in their quest for peace and prosperity. We look forward to working with a fully inclusive R-TGoNU to expand and deepen these partnerships.