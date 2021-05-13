Joint Local Statement on Reconstitution of Transitional National Legislative Assembly

Press Release

The United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, the European Union, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Sweden congratulate the Government of South Sudan on reconstituting the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA). This is an important action required by the 2018 revitalized peace agreement, and a necessary step toward peace in South Sudan.

A unified and functioning legislature is essential to restoring effective governance and delivering crucial reform. We also look forward to the reconstitution of the Council of States, which will be crucial in tackling numerous challenges within the states, including displacement, land issues, and conflict. It is vital that both the R-TNLA and the Council of States adhere to the 35 percent female representation requirement as stipulated in the peace agreement.

We encourage the government to build upon this achievement and accelerate momentum behind broader chapters of the agreement leading into South Sudan’s 10-year independence anniversary. We will continue to support the South Sudanese people as they advance toward peace and prosperity.