Johnson vaccination to start this week

By William Madouk Garang

The National Ministry of Health yesterday announced that they had placed a necessary step to start single- dose vaccination of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on eighth of October this week.

Last September, South Sudan received its first consignment of 152,950 doses of the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 a donation from United States government through COVAX facility as a global partnership established to ensure equitable access to covid-19 vaccines worldwide.

During the weekly covid-19 briefing, the acting Covid-19 Incident Manager, John Rumunu said that were happy to pronounce that the inoculation of Johnson and Johnson would be started soon.

“We have received 152,950 doses of Johnson & Johnson and the ministry of health and partners has been planning for the deployment I am happy also to report that we now have a tentative day of the beginning of J & J vaccination on the 8th of October hopefully the detail will be presented as the come by,” Rumunu said.

However, the date for the deployment of the does to the states was yet not known.