jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, October 23rd, 2021
HomeNational NewsJohnson and Johnson vaccines arrive in Unity State
National NewsNews

Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrive in Unity State

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Mabor Riak

The Ministry of Health in Unity State said they have received 1,600 doses of Covid-19 Johnson and Johnson (J & J) vaccination.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the acting Minister of Health in Unity State, Stephen Tot said that 1,600 doses of Covid-19 Johnson&Johnson vaccines would very soon be launched official.

“It is true, we have received doses of J & J vaccines for corona-virus in Unity State, but the Ministry is still not fixed the official date for launching and administering the vaccines in the State. There is a difference between J & J vaccines and the Astrazenecca vaccines used for Covid-19 vaccination, they need doctors first to aware public on how many times people take jab,” Tot said.

He added that Johnson & Johnson vaccine is received once per a dose while Astrazenecca is received twice after one month. For Astrazeneca vaccine, people receive first and thesecond jab after one month. This was the difference between the two vaccines,” he said.

He revealed that there were still discoveries on whether the two vaccines of ‘Astrazenecca’ and ‘Johnson and Johnson’ could be used for the pregnant mothers because Astrazenecca and Johnson and Johnson ( J & J) were good  and not harmful to breastfeeding mothers.

The State Ministry of Health urged the elder,doctors and all people who were infront-line to turn upfor the vaccination.

You Might Also Like

News

At least 30 M USD required urgently for humanitarian assistance

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang Save the Children and partners have scaled up and coordinated humanitarian response in South Sudan as floods, conflicts, and persistent economic challenges continued to impact children and the most vulnerable people in the country. On Friday, Save the Children reported that 30 million USD urgently required for aid as heavy rains and more floods expected in coming months.  In the Statement to Media yesterday, it was indicated that millions of children in 61 most affected Counties were at risk of violence, exploitation, abuse, and neglect and...
EducationNews

Students’ Union national convention next month

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By John Agok South Sudan General Students’ Union chairperson (SSGSU) yesterday announced the Second National Convention date to kick off from 22nd to 23rd November this year and also announced that they formed an electoral committee that would commence the process immediately. In a press statement extended to Juba Monitor, the   Chairperson of (SSGSU)Michael Makor Manut Chol said the leadership of South Sudan Students’ Union has decided to announce the date of the Convention as to be on 22nd and 23rd for November at Freedom Hall, adding that it was...
error: Content is protected !!