Johnson and Johnson 168,000 doses to arrive tomorrow

By James Atem Kuir

Additional 168,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine donated via Covax facility, would arrive in Juba on Tuesday, said Covax coordinator.

The new doses would be the second batch of the single-shotJ&J vaccine to have arrived in South Sudan after 152,950 doses were delivered by Covax in September, and the third consignment received so far through the vaccine sharing initiative.

Dr.Brendon Dineen, the Covax vaccine coordinator in South Sudan said the new doses would be supplied to vaccination centers across the country as other doses being administered near completion.

“… on Tuesday, we will receive another 168,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Vaccines are almost finishing in some locations [and] we know some facilities have already run out of doses. So, having vaccine arrive on Tuesday, we will resupply the facilities,” he said.

Dineen pointed out that up to 90 percent of the 152,950 dosesof the J & J vaccine being administered in the ongoing vaccination drive across the country, already was used up.

The Covax focal point also announced that another batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the tone of 60,000 would arrive this December.

“Simultaneously, on 16 December. We will receive 60,000 double doses of AstraZeneca,” he added.

There have been12,819 cumulative confirmed positive cases,including some 223 active cases and 133 deaths recorded in South Sudan as of December 5, 2021.

At least 21,946 vaccine doses have been administered in South Sudan as of November 21, 2021 according to the World Health Organization (WHO) dashboard.