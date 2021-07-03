Jobs creation, trade development project launched

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The government and its partners has launched job creation and trade development projects to improve enterprise competitiveness and trade for economic empowerment of youth and women.

Speaking during the launching ceremony, the 1st Undersecretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Agok Achuil Lual said the launching of the project came at the right time when the country is in the process of implementation of revitalized peace agreement.

“There is no any other better time than now that South Sudan really needs technical assistance to build trade capacity and increase the competitiveness of local enterprises to benefit from international trade,”the 1st Undersecretary said.

He thanked the EU for their generous and unwavering donation at such a critical time when many donors were overwhelmed with other competing priorities.

He also reiterated his Ministry’s support to the project and ensuring that it is successfully implemented.

“Because this project is going to benefit the youth and women engagement in MSMEs along the fruits and vegetable value chain,” he added.

In the same occasion, Christian Bader the AU Ambassador Head of Delegation said the project would support farmer producers in eight payams of Central Equatoria State and in two counties of Western Equatoria State.

“Those two States are active in fruits and vegetable sector to improve their competitiveness, productive capacities and increase market linkages,” Ambassador Bader said.

He added that it could also boost income and jobs generation in a moment where, one again, the people of the country are facing a possible famine crisis.

He continued “It will also tackle the employment problems of youth and women by building entrepreneurship and business management capacities.”

The South Sudan Jobs Creation and Trade Development Project emanates from the technical assistance request of the government.

It aims to provide an integrated and holistic assistance for the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the fruits and vegetables value chains to create economic and employment opportunities for the South Sudanese population.