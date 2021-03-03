JIE community appeals togov’t for assistance

By Emelda Siama John

JIE Community in Eastern Equatoria State are appealing to the government to intervene and deliver assistance to rescue them from raging hunger in the area.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the JIE community Youth Representative, Peter Lokale Lokom, who said the prevailing hunger in the land,Lack of medical services in the area, Lack of clean drinking water, Lack of schools in the area are become difficult in the area.

“Ourappeal comes as a result of the current catastrophe that is facing our land at the moment.Based on the above, I therefore take this opportunity to kindly request you to come to my attention to help my community on the recurring issues that I have listed above, the former Jie Administrative area is now facing serious problems as witnessed from relevant sources. To be sincere, most families in my area have no food now owing to poor harvest from the last season since there was much rain that affected the whole land leading to no harvest at all,” Lokom said.

He added that the communities that are facing the issues listed above are far from the town centres and that renders them vulnerable compared to the nearest communities to the town that always benefit from humanitarian action of all times, the area under consideration has never benefited from quickhumanitarian action because of distance and the vastness of the area leading to their neglect.

“I understand that some partners like WFP working through the national NGOs Like OPRD organization and the rest are already doing a tremendous job in saving lives in my area but that is not enough because the number of vulnerable individuals always outweighs the available assistance, to be particular, food that is always taken to my area is not enough because many needy people are always left out due to scarcity of resources,”

He revealed that the assessment and the good work that is done by partners to ascertain the needs of communities and that cannot go unmentioned hence there is a need to do more on this since we are all serving humanity, I therefore appeal to the donor community to put more resources to the humanitarian partners so as to be able to address the needs.