jibouti FREE Trade Zone a pivot for regional business

By Elia Joseph Loful-Djibouti

Djibouti free Trade Zone is one of the Djibouti modern innovativeinfrastructure. The government said it set to act as a hub for COMESA region and its neighbors. The authorities in charge of the zone said the project construction for the Trade Centre began in 2016 by China MerchantsGroup of Company and was completed in 2018. It aims to serve 18 countries with 36 ports whilst covers about ten different projects which include Trade zone, Djibouti Damejog industrial development zone, hotels, railway management, Djibouti Multipurpose Port management, oil refineries amongothers.In May Djibouti was ranked the Top Port on Global Container Port Performance Index in Africa,by World Bank and ISH Markit.

According to the Index, Djibouti and Mombasa ports are the most technically efficient in Eastern and Southern Africa, based on three main variables: the sum of the length of all container and multipurpose berths in the port, the total container terminal area of the port, and the combined capacity of the cranes,” the Hellenics news agency reported.

The Commercial director of Djibouti Multipurpose Port (DMP) Ms. Habone Abdourahman Cher,told Juba Monitor that the purpose for establishing the massive trade zone is to serve the region saying South Sudan which is a landlock country would be their next target after Ethiopia. Ethiopia shifts 95% of its goods through Djibouti Port which becomes main maritime route.

“This is the terminal which is the last generation Multipurpose Terminal Port, which is capable of handling Ethiopia and all other countries in the region including South Sudan which is our next target. It is capable to handle any time of cargo such as container cargo, project cargo roro and all cargos,”Ms. Abdourahman said.

She added that since the terminal began operating in 2017, it has so far recorded 20 million tons of cargos.

“Actually, the terminal has a capacity of 9 million kinds of cargo and so far, we are handling 5 million tons per year. What we are handling here is 95% of these goes to Ethiopia and the rest is going to our local market, “shesaid.

Director Abdourahman said the volume of the terminal grows rapidly; revenue generation increases simultaneously with a million plus dollars.

“The most important thing is that the terminal is directly connected to Ethio-Djibouti railway. So, we deliver cargos trucks onto railway which is invested by the DMP,”the official stated.

She further added that the terminal handles Windvane project for Djibouti, design to generate electricity, project cargos and Windvane project for Ethiopia including bulk dismantle sugar factories destined to the same country(Ethiopia).

Ms. Abdourahman said the Port does not only receive cargos but it has created thousands of jobs employment for the Djiboutian.

“The direct employees at the Port here is about 800-900 persons with contracts and indirect, we are having about 10,000 daily laborers who are working and pulling the DMP,”she said.

She reiterated that the Port is in position to serve South Sudan effectively, through neighboring Ethiopia.

“The main message I would like to share with South Sudan, the Port is capable of delivering goods in effective, efficient and in less costly manner. South Sudan people are most welcome and we are now working to facilitate the transit of these cargos through Ethiopia because South Sudan is our next priority,” Ms. Abdourahman emphasized.

Two months ago, South Sudan national Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture Trade and Industry visited Djibouti to acquaint with the Port facilities while in 2012 South Sudan and Djibouti signed a Memorandum of Understanding to find ways of constructing a long oil pipeline via Ethiopia to Djibouti since it is a landlock country.

She said the terminal is one of the cheapest routes connecting three continents, Europe, Asia and Africa which was certified internationally with ISO28,000, it would be added another certification of ISO90,00.

“We hope in the near future we will be receiving cargos going to South Sudan and the advertisement that we are doing in your newspaper will assist us,”the Commercial Director said.

Meanwhile, the man behind the Top Africa best performing Port Abdillahi Adaweh Sigad the Director General of the ‘Societe de Gestion du Terminal a Conteneurs de Doraleh’ said,“This terminal is very modern and it has been ranked first in Africa by World Bank logistic transport division and IHS Markit which is well known agency in UK. Every year they make ranking of the port in the world. This one was ranked the best in Africa. This port is serving today Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Yemen and the region.”

He said the port was inaugurated in 2009 managed by a foreign company but currently runs by Djibouti Port Authority which has led to its best performance in Africa.

“This was opened in 2009 so, it has 12 years of age, from 2009-2017 it was managed by DP but from 2018 to-date, it is managed by Djibouti Port Authority.The result is that we have higher volume productivity than what DP was doing. Now, it is fully run locally and more efficiently,”Director Sigad said.

He revealed that the ambition of the Port is to welcome investors from Sudan to use the infrastructure. Due to the unfavorable natural climatic condition in the country, Djibouti has heavily invested in Seaport, projects, Dry Port, International Submarine Fiber Optic Cable connectivity as well as creating industrialzone to subsidize the country’s economy.

Mr. Sigad explained the number of vessels they receive each day from Europe and Asia, that is whyit is the best in Africa.

“We want to give message to business community in South Sudan to always have two options in business. We receive like one to two vessels in a day. In a month we receive about 45 vessels. But it is not the number of vessels which important but how fast we empty the vessel. The vessel stays here less than 24 hours, that is why we are ranked the best,”Director Sigad expressed.

He further added that the Port has the capacity to berth huge vessel which carries up-to 14,000 containers in one shipping commenting that the distance and the security to Ethiopia-South Sudan is close, safe and less costly.

Sigad said Djibouti port serves more than 40 countries both in the region and outside the region with the vessels destined from Europe, UAE, Asia among others. He said sea waves and international port competition are amongst the challenges they face in the work. Djibouti Port was established in 1888 coupled with creation of Djibouti City.

On other hand,Djibouti Minister of Transport and Equipment Hassan Houmed Ibrahim said, the electric railway covering 750km connect Djibouti to Ethiopia serves as Ethiopia lifeline cargos flashpoint transportation.

In addition to cargo transportation, the railway also carries passengers which he said was suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are four corridors connected to Ethiopia and one of these corridors is the railway line. We disperse 6 trains everyday both sides flow but now our next plan is to ten (10) trains per day to Ethiopia. Secondly, we are planning to carry fuel from Djibouti to Ethiopia which is safe, reliable and less costly,”Minister Ibrahim said.

Built in 1897 the Franco-Ethiopia railway, it made it possible to access Ethiopia and is expected to serve South Sudan in the long run given the modern electric innovation.

According to the plan developed by African Development Bank in 2013, the objectives of the corridor project that would link Djibouti-Ethiopia-Uganda and South Sudan, expected to open an alternative seaport access for South Sudan and Uganda, to develop road transport infrastructure connecting Uganda, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Djibouti. The general plan was meant to strengthen regional connectivity with funding from NEPAD and would be implemented by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). Nonetheless, the initiative seems to be moving at a slow pace with no tangible outcome.South Sudan depends on its neighboring countries majorly on importation of entire goods.