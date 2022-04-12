Jessy Gree￼n students’ residence, home for learners

By Yiep Joseph

JessyGreen students’Residencebased in Kenya displayed its services in Juba with a call from south Sudanese students in diaspora and Kenya in Particular to register and enjoy a conducive learners’ centered environment in Nairobi.

JessyGreen Students Residencies is a commendation entity in Nairobi, Kenya with a unique structural way of living where all students live like one big family, it provides services such as self-contained rooms for students with quality security.

The company provides well-balanced meals to students, high-speed Wi-Fi, transport to and from the universities, Airport pickup, outdoor games(pool, Datts, and chess), rooftop study discission space, 24 hours security with CCTV, Microwave, among others.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Catherine WanjiruNjeng, Director of JessyGreen Students’ Residence revealed that her mission to South Sudan was to share with both parents, students, and government officials in need to choose one big family of learners in Nairobi Kenya through JessyGreen Students’ Residence.

“With all our services, we call on the parents to bring their children to JessyGreen students simply because we offer a save environment for the students, their safety is guaranteed and when students join, their parents must be sure that their children are safe, the parents are sure that their children are living with other students,” Wanjiru said.

“There is no threat of any crime because we do not allow those who are not students to stay within the residence, it is purely meant for learners” she added.

She said that the accommodation would not increase or put extra prices on students even when there is inflation in the country.

Wanjiru added that JessyGreen Students’ Residence worked with most of the universities and these include Nairobi University, Kenyatta University, KCAUniversityand USIU University, among other institutions of learning in Kenya.

According to her, the accommodation center becomes an immediate home for learners from this part of East Africa and the world at large with modern facilities that address students’ needs in the area.