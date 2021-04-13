jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, April 13th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialJEDCO SHOULD STOP ITS RANSOM GAME
Editorial

JEDCO SHOULD STOP ITS RANSOM GAME

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

The Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) must stop holding the citizens of this country at ransom. Shutting down power tells how a camel is given water for a short time and at the end of the day you takes away from it, even though he takes water once a month.This was unfair and it should not repeat itself.

The citizens of this country have been through a lot, suffered and felt the brunt of mismanagement, having most of them being depressed simply because of what has been happening ever-sincethe CPA was signed in 2005, they thought that if they stayed away from the Arabs, life would be better and many sought to neglect voting for Unity but rather opted for secession in 2011, thinking that it  would help reduce the challenges they faced when Southern Sudan was still and had not yet gained sovereignty. But nothing has changed.

 The citizens have been suffering from hunger, floods, darkness due to lack of electricity, lack of salary, in the market everything has gone up very expensive. The country depend mostly on the food that comes from the neighbouring countries, many people have been forced to live their homes due to insecurity however people do not deserve all these. They need to be respected, they need to be valued by giving them all the necessity like citizens in other country.

The citizens deserves to be treated better because they have been suffering a lot. They need better services in improvingroads, schools hospitals and electricity. This why there are all the government departments to spearheads developments. 

Therefore for JEDCO to turn off power without any notice to the public was very unfortunate and the ministry of Electricity Energy and Dam tonotify the public after the shutoff was disgrace which should never repeat itself.

For how long will they be turning off electricity? What if the government had not paid them for a period of one year what would they have done. What about thegovernment, would they have remained silence for that period? Money or not the action was completely wrong.  There must be respect for the country and its population.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

A BIG NO TO EVERY TOM, DICK AND HARRY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo When l read a detailed narrative by the Director General International Health and Coordination in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Thuou Loi why a foreign doctor deployed at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Centre was deported for incompetence, l did agree with him and wanted more to be done because the health of the citizens cannot be compromised. It is one of the main agenda of the government and anything short of providing the service adequately cannot be entertained.Dr. Loi’s discovery could...
Editorial

PERMANENT SECURITY ESCORTS NEEDED FOR TRUCK DRIVERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The stand taken by the truck drivers at the border not to bring goods and basic items into the country remained wanting although necessary for their own safety. The matter has now been resolved and they have agreed to continue with their journey to Juba under tight security escort. This was resolved when the team from Juba met with their Uganda counterparts and drivers representatives. The meeting should have been held earlier enough to avoid losses which occurred on perishable good and that of human being. The government should reinstate...
Editorial

LIVE SIMPLE AND EXEMPLARY LIFE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Today the body of the late Emeritus Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Juba, Paulino Lukudu Loro will be brought home from Nairobi to be laid to rest. There will be a lot of activities until the burial day which is scheduled for Monday. We at Juba Monitor are only asking God to rest his soul in peace and make him know that he had served his mission well in life. Having passed my message of condolences, l have something from a third...
error: Content is protected !!