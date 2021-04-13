JEDCO SHOULD STOP ITS RANSOM GAME

The Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) must stop holding the citizens of this country at ransom. Shutting down power tells how a camel is given water for a short time and at the end of the day you takes away from it, even though he takes water once a month.This was unfair and it should not repeat itself.

The citizens of this country have been through a lot, suffered and felt the brunt of mismanagement, having most of them being depressed simply because of what has been happening ever-sincethe CPA was signed in 2005, they thought that if they stayed away from the Arabs, life would be better and many sought to neglect voting for Unity but rather opted for secession in 2011, thinking that it would help reduce the challenges they faced when Southern Sudan was still and had not yet gained sovereignty. But nothing has changed.

The citizens have been suffering from hunger, floods, darkness due to lack of electricity, lack of salary, in the market everything has gone up very expensive. The country depend mostly on the food that comes from the neighbouring countries, many people have been forced to live their homes due to insecurity however people do not deserve all these. They need to be respected, they need to be valued by giving them all the necessity like citizens in other country.

The citizens deserves to be treated better because they have been suffering a lot. They need better services in improvingroads, schools hospitals and electricity. This why there are all the government departments to spearheads developments.

Therefore for JEDCO to turn off power without any notice to the public was very unfortunate and the ministry of Electricity Energy and Dam tonotify the public after the shutoff was disgrace which should never repeat itself.

For how long will they be turning off electricity? What if the government had not paid them for a period of one year what would they have done. What about thegovernment, would they have remained silence for that period? Money or not the action was completely wrong. There must be respect for the country and its population.