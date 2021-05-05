JEDCO responds to Kiir Chol’s court case

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The defense lawyer of Juba Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (JEDCO) has submitted their legal defense to high court for Kiir Chol Deng Acuil claims.

Last month, Kiir Chol Deng Acuil of Kiirdit and Company Advocates filed a case against Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) due to demand for hard currency for installation of power service which was out of bound to consumer.

However, after receiving JEDCO’s response the court was yet to view the case and will wait for another response from the Kiir Chol’s group before they appear for first hearing.

Thomas Remijo L. Lino the defense lawyer of the JEDCO presented his written statement whereby he admitted and denied some of the written statement of claims against the company.

According to the document seen by Juba Monitor, Molana Lino put the following; “Hon, Judge with due respect and honor and on behalf of the defendant, allow us to submit our legal defense for the written statement of claim as hereunder,”

Paragraph one and two of the written statement of claims is admitted;

Paragraph three (3) of the written statement of claims is denied.

Paragraph four (4) sub paragraph (a, b, and c) of the written statement of claim is admitted and sub paragraph (d) is denied.

Paragraph five and six of the written statement of claim is denied.

Paragraph seven, eight, and nine sub paragraphs (a, b, c, d, e, and f) of the written statement of claim is denied.

Reasons whereof we pray to the court to dismiss the written statement of claims summarily based on section 38 of civil procedure act 2007 sub section (a) and (c) with all its cost because it lacks the facts constituting the cause of action and the

According to the JEDCO’s written document submitted to the court, the defense lawyer of the Company said the written statement of the plaintiff is not in accordance to section 34 sub section (e) of the civil procedure act 2007 reason whereof there was no facts constituting the cause of action.

The written statement of claim is in contrary to $6 36 sub section (1) of the civil procedure Act 2007 which define the content of the suit in regard of the cause of action it is stated clearly that “every suit shall include the whole of the claim which the plaintiff is entitled to make in respect of the cause of action” this sub section simply means that cause of action is the legal effect of an occurrence in terms of redress to a party to the occurrence.

The defendant is a legal body registered in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional development department of business registrar in accordance to section (6) of the Companies Act 2012.

The written statement of claim of the plaintiff does not disclose accuse of action and this is in contrary to section 38 sub section (a) of the civil procedure act 2007. because cause of action is been define in Black’s law dictionary “cause of action is the fact or facts which gives person a right to Judicial redress or relief against another.

“The plaintiff in Paragraph 5, 6 and 7 on his written statement revealed that there is fraudulent on his invoice without putting into his consideration that fraudulent is a criminal act and it’s been interpreted in Penal Code Act 2008 section (5) as a “state of mind where an Act is committed by a person with the intent to deceive, any by means of such deceit, to obtain some advantage for himself or another to cause loss to any other person.”

Defendant didn’t fail to perform legal obligating or refrain from performance of, some act.