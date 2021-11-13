JEDCO-In 98,000 USD tussle with platform

By John Agok

Two officials from Defyhatenow institution are detained in Mauna Police Custody in connection with Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO)’s case over claim of poor service rendered in which the power company demand payment of pending electricity bill worth 98,000 USD.

Marina Modi the Executive Director for Defyhatenow wasrearrested at Maua Police station after Wednesday arrest. In the very note, Nelson Kwaje was also arrested together with heron different charge claimed of a picture he took without the consent of the officers at Mauna station.

According to Nelson Kwaje ‘s Facebook page he posted on Wednesday to inform the public about the detention of MirinaModi read as follow;

“We are at war with JEDCO, few months someone from their office did for us a power connection in the office, changing a single phase to a threephase, after few months we noticed the power units were not charging, we looked for the guy but he kept dodging us. Whenwe reported the case to JEDCO, the guy informed us that he was fired few months ago and the connection papers are with him, JEDCO inspector told us the meter is in someone else ’s name hence the connection is illegal. JEDCO then decided to give us a bill of 98,000 USD for service of five month period”, the page read.

“Noticed how they stated that, we have ACs which works 24 hours a day for five months. They did not allow us to reassess with them. When we visited their office to find out the solution, only that they surprised us with arrest warrant for the Director of Defyhatenow. They talked to the head of Police station and he detained her in Mauna Police station with no charges or investigation”, the post read.

Source from Defyhate‘s office who declined to say more on the confirmed to Juba Monitor that, Marina Modi was rearrested at Mauna Police Station together with Nelson Kwaje. He also confirmed that, the two had different cases filed against them.

Nevertheless, JEDCO Public Relation Officer Mr. Joseph Thomas confirmed to Juba Monitor yesterday at their head office that, it was true the case was in Mauna Police Station under criminal offence.

Thomas declined to give nitty-gritty of the electricity bill issue with Defyhatenow calling it “court case issue that he would not comment further”.

Efforts to talk to the head of Mauna Police Station on the issue were futile.

JEDCO has been marred with many issues regarding their clients who complained about inadequate services including a client that dragged the only Power Company to Court in April this year.