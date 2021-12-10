Japan signs Sewage Management system with gov’t

By Lodu William Odiya

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) yesterday signed sewage management system to support the development of essential socio-economic services that are indispensable for the improvement of services delivery in South Sudan.

Speaking during the signing, Sagara Fuyuki, the Chief Representative for Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), said that the effective solid waste in South Sudan was essential for maintaining public health standards and inevitably for an economically thriving city.

“I think these are still one of the most important elements in terms of the human security in South Sudan,” said the Chief Representative for Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Fuyuki added that Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) engagement in the solid waste management sector dates back to 2011, directly after South Sudan attained its independence.

He further added that JICA implemented the first phase of the technical cooperation project centered on supporting municipal authorities to effectively deliver services to citizens of Juba.

He also revealed that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a Grant agreement with the government of South Sudan in October this year (2021), for a grant aid project which entailed the provision of waste collection vehicle and heavy machineries and construction of a workshop facility to Juba Council and Juba County.

“Effective delivery of waste management service is vital for fostering mutual trust between municipal authorities and the public,” he said.

He further added that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) recognized that, waste management is one of the most requested issued by citizens in Juba to the government.

“We strongly hope the government of South Sudan takes the firm initiative to establish trustworthy and sustainable solid waste management system and enhancing by allocating necessary human resource and budget.

Fuyuki said that through implementation of the grant aid project and the new technical cooperation, Juba City will become clean, green and a socio-economically thriving city (“Juba Giyafa Bedoon Wasaka”).

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Mr. Joseph Africano Bartel, said that through the grant aids, the Ministry would be able to get at least a minimum of 30 or 28 compacter trucks and other 10 garbage trucks.

“This project will start next year hopefully in April where the consultant will be here and they will start with training and expansion of the workshop that will take probably nine months for us to handle those equipment well,” he said.