Japan is exemplary after war and loss of humanity

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

Despite massive war destructions and loss of human lives, Japan has offered example of a country that suffered huge losses after the Atomic Bomb that destroyed the city of Hiroshima and still made it as “famous and popular” city in Japan now.

Visiting Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park last month made me to understand that Japan is a paradigm of a country which has passed through the thrones of war but which today contributes to building a peaceful world, free of nuclear weapons.

On 6th August 1945 during the World War II, an American B-29 bomber dropped the World’s first deployed atomic bomb over the Japanese City of Hiroshima.

The explosion wiped out 90 percent of the city and immediately killed 80, 000 people; other tens of thousands of which more later died of radiation exposure.

Three days later, a second B-29 dropped another Atomic Bomb on Nagasaki city, killing an estimated 40,000 people.

But given my past five weeks experience in Japan, the City today has turned from war as a remarkable learning point for people to recognize that it is possible to rebuild lives even after destructive wars.

Japanese endured the negative effects of the war and still had to reconstruct from the tags and harsh memories and it is now famous.

Today Hiroshima Memorial Peace Park is visited by thousands of tourists from different parts of the World for learning purpose, thus the site is usually described as gripping, educational and emotional memories.

My experience made me to understand that, it is possible to cushion civil lives and eradicate the suffering of the people especially in South Sudan despite war memories.

Seeing the remains of the victims made me emotional and I feel that such man made disasters could be quelled from occurring to the created humanity.

Memorial Peace Park has been a learning center for me and I feel that the nations of the world commit towards changing the nature of wars to make World a better place.

Juvenal Munubo, Democratic Republic of Congo National MP who represents North Kivu Province stressed a need for African top officials to revert to development instead of fuelling conflict and wars among themselves after a visit to the memorial site.

“We cannot build the wall between the countries but we need to bridge the gaps between the countries and internally within the States. This is the only way we Africans can go forward even after wars,” he said

According to him, it would be logical for least developing countries to strengthen their bilateral relations with the world nations instead of internal conflict over leadership.

“It can be difficult to bring peace if the relationship is not convincing. So we need to improve the level of partnership between States, civil society and the world and learn from the past wars,” he said

“The conflict in most parts of Africa shouldn’t be World’s point of discussion. It is possible that we overcome such memories and gear towards sustainable development,” Mr. Munubo added.

The MP continued that his impression about the foreign World was how they picked up development after the wars, a move he said Africa wasn’t late to achieve.

“It is possible to move from the war history to development history. The situation of Japan now is not comparable. But it was picked up after the war. What’s the secret? The secret should be political will and commitment inside our States,” he explained.

Mr. Munubo called on the top leaderships to prioritize civil development to implement peace and security to achieve stability.

“The solution is not only military but we must invest in intelligence. Intelligence is not all about weapons but should be about formal trainings and education,” he said

“The countries like Japan are interested in investing in Africa but they should be backed up by standing firm and work for growth now,” Munubo concluded.

Now Hiroshima Memorial site has many peace monuments including the Peace Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall well known as the Genbaku Dome, An atomic Bomb Dome.

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park was designed by UNESCO World heritage site in 1996 to serve as a memorial to the people who were killed in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on August 1945.