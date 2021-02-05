Japan gov’t donates two ambulances to Health sector

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Embassy of Japan has donated two ambulances to Public Health Emergency Operation Centre to reduce morbidity and mortality in the Health sector in the country.

Speaking to Media yesterday, the Minister of Health Elizabeth AcueiYol said that by putting collective efforts into the Public Health Emergency Operation Center project, the Ministry of Health will be a better place to respond promptly and effectively to public health risks and public health emergencies of international concern.

“Yes, the ability of the Public Health Emergency Operation Center to effectively function depends on appropriate design and infrastructure, staffing and command structure, and plans and procedures developed prior to the event. Multi-sectorial coordination will be required and PHEOC should be positioned with such authorities,”Yol stated.

She added that her Ministry acknowledges the contribution of the African Development Bank who funded the project and the WHO for coordinating the implementation of the project.

She also thanked the Government of Japan and WHO for delivering two all-terrain vehicles for the National Blood Transfusion Services.

“The two vehicles are a shot in the arm for the country’s Blood Transfusion Centre to collect more contributions through mobile blood donation drives,” she said.

“I acknowledgecommitment and continuedsupport from WHO, Embassy of Japan and AFDB to improve the health sector hence saving many lives of the people of South Sudan; and celebrate the results of a successful partnership that started years back leading to enhancing the health sector including the establishment of blood transfusion services in different parts of the country,

“and a Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Juba, a cornerstone of the International Health regulation for monitoring and responding to public health events,” she said.

She revealed that Ministry of Health will strengthen mechanisms to deliver more integrated public health response during emergencies.

This ground-breaking ceremony will mark the commencement of the construction of the second phase of the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Juba.

However, African Development Bank Fund said the Bank is committed to access emergency response on Covid-19 and strengthen the health unit.