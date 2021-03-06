Japan extends USD 21 million assistance for Peace and Development

Press Release

Japan provides a comprehensive assistance of approx. USD21 million forSouth Sudan with three components. Yesterday, the agreement notes wereexchanged for the “Project for the Improvement of Water Supply System of Jubain South Sudan.” The projects under Japan’s Supplementary Budget for 2020-2021were officially announced.

In addition, the grant contract was signed for the“Project for Improving Access to Water Sanitation and Hygiene in Health Facilitiesin Gogrial East County, Warrap State.”

H.E. TSUTSUMI Naohiro, Ambassador of Japan, said: “This comprehensiveassistance by the Government of Japan reaffirms its commitment to SouthSudan’s efforts for this critical moment in the second year of the nation buildingdrive by the R-TGoNU and the world-wide struggle with the unprecedentedCOVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the projects cover assistances in the peaceprocess for completion of the transitional tasks, in economic development fordelivery of the peace dividends to the people and in humanitarian activities forsaving the people from displacement, food-insecurity and inaccess to other basichumanitarian needs”.

Amb. Beatrice KhamisaWani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and

International Cooperation, said: “I take this opportunity to extend the gratitude ofthe Government of the Republic of South Sudan to the Japanese Government andJICA for the unwavering support to the people of South Sudan”.

Project for the improvement of water supply system of Juba;

The Embassy of Japan and the Government of the Republic of South

Sudan exchanged the Notes concerning the Project for Improvement of Water Supply System of Juba yesterday for an additional grant of approx. USD5.8 million (JPY636 million) which makes Japan’s overall contribution approx. USD59.2 million (JPY6,508 million). The Project aims to improve the capacity of the water supply system of Juba by constructing water intake facilities, a purification facility, a distribution reservoir, transmission pipelines, 120 public tap stands and eight water tanker filling stations, which are expected to benefit 400,000 people in Juba with safe and clean water.

This third additional grant is an unprecedented decision made by the

Government of Japan on 12 February 2021, which demonstrates its steadfastcommitment to complete the project. The Government of Japan provided the original grant of approx. USD35.2 million (JPY3,869 million) in 2012, the first additional grant of approx. USD4.8 million (JPY533 million) in 2015 and the second additional grant of approx. USD 13.4 million (JPY1,470 million) in 2019 followed by the third grant agreed by the two countries yesterday.

The project started in 2013 with the original completion plan in 2017. It experienced approx. three years of suspension due to security deteriorations in 2013 and 2016 and further 10-month delay by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic though it resumed upon return of Japanese experts in early February this year.

Projects under Japan’s Supplementary Budget for 2020-2021:

The Government of Japan decided to provide approx. USD14.9 million

(JPY1,635,337,000) for a cross-sectoral assistance package in partnership with international organizations under its supplementary budget for 2020-2021 on 28 January, 2021.

Enhancing trust between communities and R-TGoNU by facilitating an enabling environment for a free, fair and credible transitional elections and social service delivery: UNDP [USD2,108,909]

Building Resilience at Northern Borders in Responding to Human Security Risks (Transnational Crimes and Public Health): IOM [USD757,500].

Developing an Emergency National Capacity to Address Explosive Risk, to Support Recovery and Development in South Sudan: UNMAS [USD137,100] COVID-19 Response Plan: IFRC [USD442,354]

Access to Livelihoods and protection from Covid-19 impacts among the

Internally Displaced (IDPs), Women and their Host Communities in Bentiu and Juba: UN Women [USD500,000].

Building Resilient Communities and Social Delivery Systems for Reproductive health and GBV in South Sudan: UNFPA [USD909,090].

Life-saving assistance and livelihood opportunities to South Sudanese refugee returnees, IDPs, and refugees in South Sudan: UNHCR [USD4,000,000]

Assistance to address food insecurity of vulnerable households and enhance resilience of local communities in Jonglei State of South Sudan: WFP [USD2,000,000]

Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities for South Sudan: ICRC [USD2,500,000]

Strengthening humanitarian coordination and advocacy in South Sudan:

OCHA [USD400,000]

Response Program for South Sudan Humanitarian Crisis (South Sudan): Japan Platform [USD1,111,745]

Project for Improving Access to Water Sanitation and Hygiene in

Health Facilities in Gogrial East County, Warrap State:

The Embassy of Japan and Universal Network for Knowledge and

Empowerment Agency (UNKEA) signed the Grant Contract concerning the Project for Improving Access to Water Sanitation and Hygiene in Health Facilities in Gogrial East County today for a Grass-Roots Human Security project of approx. USD90,900 (JPY9,999,000).

The project aims to improve the quality of health care through provision

of water, sanitation, and hygiene in the local communities of Gogrial East County in Warrap State. It consists of construction of pit latrines and water collection systems for handwashing in six health care facilities and implementation of workshops to maintain the constructed infrastructure to provide quality treatment and promote infection prevention and control. The project will benefit estimated

50,400 people visiting health care facilities.

The Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) are designated to directly address vulnerability and enhance resilience of local communities in partnership with NGOs and local public authorities in responding to various development needs at grass-roots level.