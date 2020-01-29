Japan considers flying its citizens from Wuhan City

By: Manyuon Mayen Manyuon, Toyko, Japan

The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tokyo was making arrangements with Beijing to evacuate its nationals from Wuhan, a Chinese City where an outbreak of a new sprain coronavirus has infected over 2,000 people and left at least more than 50 dead.

Talking during a live news bulletin last night on Japanese popular TV, NHK World-Japan, Abe revealed the Japanese government was in talks with China to ferry his Country’s natives who wish to leave the virus-hit city of Wuhan via a charter flight as soon as possible.

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan raised an alarm over the infectious disease warning for the Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located and asked its nationals not to travel there.

On the same TV program, a Foreign Ministry official confirmed that at least 430 Japanese were in Hubei province where Wuhan City is found.

Abe confirmed his government will evacuate its nationals from China’s infected city of Wuhan.

“We have decided to send back all Japanese citizens in Wuhan to Japan if they wish so, by every means, including a chartered flight,” Abe said in a TV broadcast.

“We are coordinating with the Chinese government at various levels, and we will accelerate the process to realize a swift implementation of the evacuation from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province in central China,” he added.

As of last Friday, there were about 710 Japanese citizens in Wuhan, a city of 11 million that has been on virtual lockdown, according to the Japanese government.

The U.S Consulate in Wuhan confirmed last Sunday that it will evacuate its personnel and private citizens’ aboard a charter flight as well.

A notice from the U.S Embassy in Beijing on Monday said there would be limited capacity to transport US citizens on Tuesday’s flight from Wuhan that will proceed directly to San Francisco.

The French Consulate is also considering evacuating its citizens from the City according to a primary source in Beijing.

Earlier on Sunday, an official from the ruling Liberal Democratic party called on the government of China to take “full scale border control measures’ to prevent the spread of the virus, which the Chinese authorities warned was developing a growing ability to spread to the rest of the world.

Tomomi Inada, Executive Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan urged the government of Chinese to ensure the public was given sufficient and necessary information about the virus.

On Sunday, The Health Ministry confirmed Japan’s fourth case of infection, a day after announcing a woman, a resident of Wuhan to have arrived in Japan on 18th January.

She was said to have had no symptoms at the arrival time but developed a fever and started coughing on Tuesday night, according to authorities in Japan.

She admitted in Tokyo Hospital on Thursday and later tested positive for the virus but couldn’t be hospitalized, instead contained in her hotel room according to the Japanese TV, NHK earlier yesterday.