Saturday, June 26th, 2021
Japan Ambassador welcome gov’t delegates ahead of Tokyo 2020

By John Agok

The Japanese Ambassador on Wednesday welcomed the government delegations led by Vice President Mama Nyadeng to Tokyo2020 Olympic.

Ambassador of Japan to South Sudan Tsutsumi Naohiro applauded South Sudanese effort in making it to Tokyo2020 by embracing 4 athletes who are already in Japan for the last two years. It is yet communicated by Olympic on how many among the four Athletes would participate in the game.

South Sudan already has qualified under Universality position that would take them to Tokyo2020 before 23rd of July in Japan.

“We embraced the effort of Four Athletes who have been training in Maebashi city in Japan. This has literally shown the commitment of Japanese government in fostering strong relationship in two Countries”, he said.

Naohiro commended and assured the government which is going to be led to Japan for Tokyo2020 Olympic by Mama Nyadeng Garang de Mabior.

“I commended the government of South Sudan in putting priority in Sporting activities across the Country. This will cement the peace and harmony among the people and in the society”, he added.

Nevertheless, the JICA Chief RepresentativeSagara Fuyuki   appreciated South Sudanese youth participation in Sports.

“The young participants are really enthusiastic and playing with their full effort, helping each other. And more importantly, they are enjoying the games together, even with the rival teams and all the concerned people of the event. And by doing so, the youth appreciate the diverse culture and people of South Sudan”, he underscored.

The Ambassador was making remarks during the International Olympic Day event which coincided with the mini-National Unity Day 2021 under the theme, Sports for peace and Social Cohesion, organized by Ministry of Youth and Sports.

