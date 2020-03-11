jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
HomeNewsIt’s time for action-Nunu tells women
News

It’s time for action-Nunu tells women

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Kidega Livingstone

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) Acting Secretary General Jema Nunu Kumba has challenged her fellow women not to be intimated by men and continue to demand for their rights.

She said women have continued to face challenges since the struggle for the independence and after the war broke out in the country in 2013.

Speaking during International Women’s Day celebration under the theme “each for equal to implement 35 per cent for Affirmative action for peace and development” Nunu said that women should be ready to speak openly for their rights.

“Women continue to be intimidated at their homes and work places by men. Now that we are going to implement policy that protect women and girls,” she said.

“Women should move out of the IDP camps to their location. This is the issue we should focus on now because women are still suffering,” he added.

She revealed that women should join political parties in order to be in top positions in the government.

“There is no marasakit (mere woman). If there is marasakit, which means everybody is sakit,” said Nunu.

Meanwhile Undersecretary for Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Esther Ikere said women have rights to call for equal representation in the government because they have contributed in peace process that resulted into formation of the new government.

“All the political parties should ensure the fulfillment of the 35 percent representation in leadership. We all contributed as women for this peace,” said Ikere.

Elizabeth Enoka, a Member of Parliament for Central Equatoria said that women should put aside their differences in order to succeed in 35 percent representation.

“It is the right time for us now to do that because men are also lobbying for many positions. The issue of formation of the government still a loophole for the women unless they join the political parties,” said Enoka.

United Nation Residents Coordinator, Alain Noudehou said the government should put women in decision making and put policies in place that protect women and girls in the country.

“In every society women are many and they must participate equally in the development process. We need to do much more to achieve gender equality,” said Alain.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

SILENCE On ministerial appointments worrying

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon and Nema Juma Edmund Yakani The silence by the parties on the appointment of the ministers and State Governors begs questions about the fate of the formation of the Unity Government. Two civil society organizations and a women’s representative yesterday expressed concern over the delayed appointments and claimed the country was put on hold of essential services to the people who were anxiously waiting for the completion of the unity government formation. Rajab Mohandis, Executive Director of the Organization for Responsive Governance (ORG) and Edmund Yakani,...
News

Archbishop Lukudu calls for calm in Church

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Opio Jackson Archbishop emeritus Paulino Lukudu Loro has called for calm and restraint from violence and hostility in the Church. This comes after the violence that took place on Sunday at Saint Theresa’s Cathedral Kotor after the announcement for the installation of Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as new Archbishop of Juba Archdiocese. Addressing the press at his residence in Juba yesterday, Lukudu who doubled as the Apostolic Administrator said he was saddened by the news of the incident that happened on Sunday at St Theresa’s Parish Kator. “I urge...
News

Repair of Juba Bridge to be completed within 30 days

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang The renovation of Juba Bridge is set to be completed in about 30 days, the Site Advisor for Mabey Bride has confirmed Since last year, part of the bridge was closed due to damage on parts of super structure holding the bride. Alan Pearson, the Site Advisor of Mabey Bride-the company rehabilitating the bridge told Juba Monitor that the work on the bridge was progressing well and said would be completed as soon as possible. He said they were currently dismantling the parts that were bending...
News

Madi community, IDPs reconciled

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kabaka Quintous Madi community of Nimule, internally displaced persons and the soldiers in Pageri of Eastern Equatoria State have reconciled to live together. The resolution came during a three-day peace forum that concluded on Friday last week and funded by the government of the United Kingdom. The forum was meant to finding a lasting solution to the challenges facing the locals, the IDPs and support the return of the refugees. Indigenous people in Pageri have frequently accused the IDPs for forcefully occupying their houses and also faulted soldiers for...
error: Content is protected !!