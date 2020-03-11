It’s time for action-Nunu tells women

By Kidega Livingstone

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) Acting Secretary General Jema Nunu Kumba has challenged her fellow women not to be intimated by men and continue to demand for their rights.

She said women have continued to face challenges since the struggle for the independence and after the war broke out in the country in 2013.

Speaking during International Women’s Day celebration under the theme “each for equal to implement 35 per cent for Affirmative action for peace and development” Nunu said that women should be ready to speak openly for their rights.

“Women continue to be intimidated at their homes and work places by men. Now that we are going to implement policy that protect women and girls,” she said.

“Women should move out of the IDP camps to their location. This is the issue we should focus on now because women are still suffering,” he added.

She revealed that women should join political parties in order to be in top positions in the government.

“There is no marasakit (mere woman). If there is marasakit, which means everybody is sakit,” said Nunu.

Meanwhile Undersecretary for Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Esther Ikere said women have rights to call for equal representation in the government because they have contributed in peace process that resulted into formation of the new government.

“All the political parties should ensure the fulfillment of the 35 percent representation in leadership. We all contributed as women for this peace,” said Ikere.

Elizabeth Enoka, a Member of Parliament for Central Equatoria said that women should put aside their differences in order to succeed in 35 percent representation.

“It is the right time for us now to do that because men are also lobbying for many positions. The issue of formation of the government still a loophole for the women unless they join the political parties,” said Enoka.

United Nation Residents Coordinator, Alain Noudehou said the government should put women in decision making and put policies in place that protect women and girls in the country.

“In every society women are many and they must participate equally in the development process. We need to do much more to achieve gender equality,” said Alain.