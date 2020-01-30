IT IS ONE WALK THAT SOUNDS PEACE EVEN WITH THE US

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

The US Assistant Secretary of Bureau on African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy was and has been in the country to hold talks with higher institutions of leadership. His success of the mission and what he will report back to Washington is in itself within his own heart and body. He has been here and talked on a number of issues including the speedy implementation of the peace agreement and why the White House does apply sanction to some individuals and countries. What however came out of all his speeches and talks in that and l quote “U.S want peace process to succeed”. To many who just few months back knew or were privileged to hear what was coming from Donald Trump land would wonder by the fast tracking about-turn being witnessed from the West. It has come to their domain that whatever, they do South Sudanese wanted nothing less than peace. Therefore, whatever could have been their agenda have to be shelved for this noble course which is intended to turn normalcy to the citizens in every part of the country. US and some European countries have been known to be on a firm stand of imposing or demanding if not directing matters of other sovereignties interests for their own keep. They are coming to realization that this cannot work anymore as each nation of the world is coming of being to making their own priorities right for the good of their own people. Time and again we are of the mind and skull of ideologies that we must and should always stand on our own without cohesion. With these kind of thought and mind some wayward prophets of doom have termed some of us propagandists. It a number of times that the IMF and World Bank which are known as Bretton Wood Brothers and under the armpit and control of the West have poured venoms to developing countries, South Sudan included. Interestingly, when they talk positive change some mediocre find room to label others propagandists. Anyway this latter concoction will come in my other issues next time. But we must start to accept and see reality in whatever we are doing for the benefit and well-being of the entire population of this country. Let us give credit where it is due and call a spade a spade when it is and not a big spoon. This should also encourage parties to the peace agreement that it is time to prioritize what was good and important for the country and table the rest as on-going agenda for the sake of the people of this nation. They have suffered enough and need remedy in their lives to be able to stand once again to do something positive for their motherland. We must remain optimistic that this road we shall cover without any hindrances guided by love, unity and above all wisdom that is given only by God. Let the US and western countries judge us positively and come to respect our decisions that we can stand and come together for a common national goal.