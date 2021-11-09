jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021
Editorial

IT IS MY HAPPY 68TH BIRTHDAY WISHES

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

I am almost there .Only two more years until the big seven zero that anyone dreads to be at. But l thank God for having been so kind to me to reach this far. The journey has just started let us praise and believe in him always and all the time.

Not a lot of people feels confident as they were when they turn seventy. However, turning 68 is still a good thing.

For those people that you love or are close with, if anyone of them is turning seventy, then you might want to greet them a happy 68th birthday. Be the type of person who everyone loves.Never forget to tell them that you love them and that they are important to you by greeting them with these happy 68th birthday wishes that will make them feel good about themselves as well. You are one of the brightest stars in my night sky, my lady, my queen happy 68th birthday!

Every birthday is a crossroad meant to decide which way to go, have a good and happy birthday!

And in this life, there are too many rocks thrown at you but never should you waver, my dear.Now that you’re 68 there is no need to act like an adult, go ahead and be a child, happy birthday! Congratulations on turning 68, I bet it has been a fine day today for the sun favors you a lot.I would never let anyone hurt you with their words, I will be your shield, happy 68th birthday! If you are not turning sixty eight, I would have thought you were just around forty five, dear. I will persist to become the best person I can be because of you so let me be that right now.I want you to be able to tell me that good things comes to those who wait such as you, love.I am glad that I waited long enough to buy you a gift, here it is now, have fun with it too! The truth is that you are still the only person that matters so much to me, happy 68th birthday.

Where do I even begin, when the journey has been far too long. Nevertheless, just enjoy it. My desire is that I can make you happy even just for once, that is all that matters to me now.You always look sad on your birthday, this time I will try and make you happy, enjoy this day. Your big day has come and I cannot help but be happy for that reason alone, happiest bday!nAnd to me you will always be the most beautiful in my eyes, have a really happy 68th birthday!Do not whine about the age that you have now, instead rejoice for you are now 68, enjoy it! I am glad that I waited long enough to buy you a gift, here it is now, have fun with it too!The truth is that you are still the only person that matters so much to me, happy 68th birthday.Where do I even begin, when the journey has been far too long. Nevertheless, just enjoy it.My desire is that I can make you happy even just for once, that is all that matters to me now.You always look sad on your birthday, this time I will try and make you happy, enjoy this day.Your big day has come and I cannot help but be happy for that reason alone, happiest bday!And to me you will always be the most beautiful in my eyes, have a really happy 68th birthday!

Editorial

ORDER OF TRUCKS MOVEMENT AT NIGHT BE ENFORCED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
If the proposed order or directive by the police will work then there would be some sanity on the roads, particularly, those being used by heavy tracks. Their continued floating traffic rules have been an eyesore to motorists and the general public. No order or civility from many heavy truck drivers who compete for the few existing access that are normally used by trucks and pedestrians. The order that trucks should start their move after 9pm in Juba town will indeed ease the jam which had become part of the...
Editorial

CAN THERE BE A SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo The stand-off between UNMISS and the local artists union which led to the cancellation of the titled “our peace forum” which was to take place at the Nyakuron Cultural Centre was indeed unfortunate. After highlighting the plight and confusion of the event in this column yesterday, the UN body came out to clarify their position. And this is their statement “UNMISS is deeply disappointed that the finale of its three-day Art for Peacebuilding activity had to be cancelled, due to circumstances beyond its...
Editorial

PLUG OUT ALL CRIMINALS AND ECONOMIC SABOTEURS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The arrest of the 14 gang members involved in serious crime  deserve to be applauded but should remain an eye opener for war against serious crime in the country. The worst of them all is dealing in fake currencies with the aim of releasing them for use in the local market which is very wrong for economic growth. Flooding the market with fake currencies is crime punishable by the law of the land. The police should not rest until the criminals’ collaborators are all brought to book. Foreigners who do...
Editorial

UNMISS ARTISTS ARE CRYING, BE OPEN

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Something seems wrong between the national artists union and the UNMISS resulting in the organized performance at the Nyakuron Cultural Centre yesterday being postponed at the eleventh hours. In this case l do not want be a judge but truly there has emerged bad blood between the two. The union is pointing fingers against the UN body for exploiting and underpaying them whenever they are called to perform. They have walked up and down to have their issues be heard and attended to...
