IT IS AN OBLIGATION TO DO GOOD TO OTHERS

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

People with integrity and who are forthright do not entertain gossips which always end up being created or coined for a purpose. This class do not entertain rumours and speculations. Something is catching up like fire in the bush that some social media outlets are used for these kind of activities. My inner findings tells me that rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools and accepted by idiots. Some important quotes to note “remember the rumours you hear about me are true as the ones l hear about you. If you talk about someone behind their back chances are they are going to find out and people will always spread rumours about you, people will always cause drama involving you, but the only thing you can do is rise above them and smile. How many of us can take such steps and do this. The saying that “all that glitters is not gold” simply means that the external appearance of something is not a reliable indication of its true nature, just like do not judge a book by its cover. I have been drawn into this line of arguments because some people, l would call them cowards who cannot face others face to face have found it comfortable to use other outlets to heap wrong information in character assassinating others. How do one find time to get to these outlets instead of facing or confronting others where and when the need is there. Sometimes these groups or characters who want others to believe in their know-how would go to some length to insinuate immorality against their perceived foes. Most people who are upright and having adult’s mindset do not dwell in these outlets and have very low opinion in such. It would be ideal to use such channels to pass important information to the general public who may not be privy or have access to the mainstream. It is easier to reach large number of the public through these outlets but it is another thing to use the same for vendettas and character assassination. What do one stand to gain after doing what he him/herself know very well is not true. In stronger terms they should be called or branded “enemies of development” No mind or brain can be developed positively with half-baked or created information which only reflect negativity. The societies have come of highly polished minds and have the best judgment in them that they can tell tales of the right and wrong as they come. It is therefore pointless to dwell on what do not add value to one’s life. Life is so short that it should be used positively and properly. I am sure no one would want to remember any other person with the negative life one had but something positive would always remain standing tall in the minds of the people. It is a moral obligation for human being to desist from wrong doings and do only the good for others.