It is a must, life hurts

By Ngor Khot Garang

In life we have people who will stand with us without ever thinking of giving up and those that will continue to remind us that we are nothing or we couldn’t amount to anything even if it takes hundreds of years. This class of people define us by the way we are maybe how we look or what we wear and not by what we were made to be later in life. Our life is surrounded by these group of people. You will find that even one of your family members will deny you when life is squeezing you to death.

When you try those that have been your childhood friends maybe to help you settle your school fees for one term. They will turn a blind eye on you. That is how our world is today, it takes only you to pull yourself by your own bootstrap. Sometimes when the going is tough and your barge stopped in the middle of a large sea, you feel like you should just die there so that the struggle end.

But to your surprise, you hear something inside you telling to keep going and you start the journey again then after some minutes you paused and whisper to yourself ‘Why me again, am tired of struggling with no sign it will work out one day”.

I know you are in the journey alone, maybe your dad is not there or your mother and you are finding it hard to make it in life or you are a man or woman who see neither hope nor purpose in life. Don’t ever think of giving up on life. And when you feel like your world is ripping apart.

There is something you have to know before throwing in the towel. You have to try as long as you are still alive and kicking. There is nowhere in this world where success in life is a heaven-sent-luck. It is a product of daily struggles, you don’t have to be discouraged when things appears to be very hard and elusive.

Nothing is hard in this world when you believe in yourself, the fact that you are alive is miraculous and an indication that there is something ahead. Just imagine those who are no longer with us, the men and women who perished before fulfilling their dreams and how they wished they were here if they were to be given second chance to live again. Do you think they will not work hard to fulfill why they were created?

Don’t complain of the way the world is, it is not easy but it all depends on who you think you are. Give up or follow the steps. I think following the steps is the way to go even when it hurts. In our world, nothing is free and that is a sad reality, even God himself had to make some clay to create a man or woman like you. Don’t think of how hard this life is, think of the way to make the best out or what do you want the world to be?

Do you want the world where everything is free? Do you want the world where God sends bread and manna? I think a world like this would be boring and meaningless. Maybe if you complain about a world where human life is respected then I can vehemently concur with you. But a world where you are fed freely as you are disabled would be useless.

Yes I said it and I can say it over and again because your greatest life cannot be lived without the strength that comes from your struggles? How will you know where your purpose lies in life if everything was to be free? Just see the birds and other small animals. Do you think they wait for God to send their food? I think a bird or an animal doing this is doing it for its own peril. You can create a happy and prosperous life when you work hard and refuse to give up even in the face of adversity.

Make it happen! Don’t sit idly and feel sorry for yourself? For what reason? Why should you be sorry for yourself when you have the ability to be someone greater/smarter than the person you already know, why should you be sorry for yourself when you sleep on an empty tummy after just reading stories of men and women who made it from absolutely nothing to great political figures, business magnates, inventors and more.

Learn to know when you are feeling down and keep hope knowing that the storm will stop, find purpose in whatever kind of suffering you are going through. Be one of the few who say I can still fight even if there is no energy left.

Be one of the few who feel happy with the way they are created, those who look in the mirror and say “I’m able, worthy, great, healthy, good looking and beautiful, God created me like so and so”.

You see, giving up in life comes when you disagree with yourself especially when you think you were a parental accident or your birth was by mistake. Majority of people who think like this only fall off the wagon two steps from reaching their dreams. This is the stage of life where you should feel sorry for yourself. But why should you do that when you are still strong and standing?

You were not created to increase the population or to be a loser, you deserve how great and beautiful life can be and you can be an inspiration to others who will look up to you with admiration and say he did it, she did it at last and I can do it too. If there is one you deserve more than anything in life, it is “success” Don’t think of the poverty where you are born into but think of the way out. Do something with your life. Work on yourself every day and don’t think of giving up when you stumble upon a hard stone because doing so will mark the end of your life.