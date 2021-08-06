Issuing nationality, passports start next week

By Bullen Bala Alexander

South Sudan government is set to resume issuing Nationality IDs and passports next week after one year shut down, Director-General Atem Marol Biar confirmed.

South Sudan stopped issuing Nationality IDs and passports since last year after its German technology provider shut down the system for the government failure to pay its bills.

South Sudan government was to pay about USD 6.9 million to the German company who is the project implementer of the document lay out.

Gen. Atem Marol Biar, Director-General of Nationality, Passport and Immigration revealed to Juba Monitor exclusively that, the issuing of nationality and passports would commence next week.

“There is good news and good development that within coming week, (on Monday), we are going to start printing nationality IDs and diplomatic passports,” Director Marol disclosed yesterday.

According to Gen. Marol, the agreement reached after the government paid US dollar 1.4 million, the part of 6.9 million US dollars to the company recently.

“We received 22,000 cards for Nationality Identity certificate and 3,900 diplomatic passports, empty books and we are expecting to receive for regular passports once the work started,” he added.

He revealed that the engineers from the company would setup the system of the machines that has stayed long without use, adding that the engineers would be cleaning the machines in order to wait for official work.

“So, on Monday, we would start printing. But we have to print what is ready with us than give them to the owners, that would be communicated after we print the ones we have”, he added

He said the process would start with nationality identifications and diplomatic passports adding that the regular passports would resume later.

However, he revealed that government has promised to clear all the arrears to avoid such a situation in future.

“When I came, I got almost 10,000 nationality IDs in the system which is not yet printed, now those ones already in the system, will be printed within next week.”

The Immigration boss added that “It is really good news for our students who are actual processing the documents.”

The immigration department suffered numerous machine breakdowns, paralyzing the issuance of national identity cards and passports to those who had applied.