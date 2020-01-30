Israel donates consumables to women

By: Mandela Nelson Denis

The Israeli government has donated food and non-food items to fifty women in Kor-Romula village in Juba.

The food items included 25k of rice, 10kg of sugar, and 25kg of beans, ten sacks of salt, milk and soap.

During the handover of the items, Israel Ambassador to South Sudan Hannan Goder said Israel understands the conditions the people in the country are going through and hence extending a hand.

“Israel stands with South Sudanese people because we all know that things are hard, the donation is a message of assistance because we are together and pray that all will be fine one day,” Goder said.

Eva Anjilo Wani one of the women who received the donation appreciated the government of Israel for supporting them in the hard times.

“This donation means a lot to us in this hard times and we all know that the burden of taking care of the home are mostly on women, I personally thank the Ambassador for the love,” said Eva.

Joyce Kiden Agustino, a woman in her late fifties revealed that the donation will help her for some time and she will be able to save money for school.

“The donation has come at the right time, I will save the money for food for school fees, this food items can take my family for some time and I appreciate the people of Israel,” said Joyce.

Hundreds of South Sudanese students are doing Agricultural courses in Israel fully sponsored by the Israeli government.

The donation of humanitarian relief to the South Sudanese people are done annually and different vulnerable communities benefit from the programme.