Islamic Relief assistsflood affected families in Terekeka

By Ochan Joram David

About 1,500 families who were affected by floods in Terekeka have received food items from Islamic Relief.

In June 2020, River Nile burst its bank and the flood waters destroyed houses and sources of livelihood such as farming and grazing land.Affected Counties in South Sudan are in Central Equatorial, Unity, Upper Nile, Jonglei and Warrap States.

Many experts saidthat the scale of destruction from the floods was the largest in history as thousands were left without shelter and food. Many families were forced to feedon water lilies, wild leaves (locally known as laluk), while others fled to higherground for safety.

Mary Poni, a resident of Wanyang in Terekeka was a beneficiary of the Islamic Relief Emergency food distribution.She recalled the bad ordeal when her house and basic household supplies were washed away by the raging flood waters.

Mary then sought refuge in a church which waslocated three kilometers on high ground.She decried the poor living conditions in Terekeka especially in Yeki Payam where the floods destroyed the existing water facility. 2,000 households lack shelter and medical services.

This emergency response was in line with Islamic Relief’s global strategic approach to help communities mitigate the effects of natural disasters, promoting equitable integrated development and environmental custodianship with a focus on sustainable livelihood.

Islamic Relief employed two approaches to address the effects of this flood in Terekeka.This unique approach was the integration of emergency and recovery components. The recovery component was designed to enable affected families to recover by boosting food production through the provision of agricultural inputs and training.

Yeki Payam in Terekeka where about 2000 families livedwas one of the villages that has been let out by Humanitarian Agencies in the distribution of aid. “Islamic Relief is the only organization that has rescued us from the menace of this flood,” said Mary Poni.

The battle to address the huge humanitarian challenges which have been imposed on families in Terekeka by catastrophic flooding called for sustained funding.

Water levels from river Nile remainedvery high signaling a possible disaster as South Sudan prepares to enter an unpredictable rain reason.Local government and aid agencies, including Islamic Relief,weremobilizing funds to prepare for any future occurrences.