Islamic Council threatens traders in Konyokonyo

By Okan Thomas Onyango

Traders in Konyokonyo Market next to Mahad said they will be forced to shut down their shops after some of them were threatened and forced to pay huge amount of money by the Islamic Council yesterday.

The Chairperson of Juba City Council Chamber of Commerce, Stephen Wani said traders in some parts of Konyokonyo market are facing a lot of challenges and are likely to close down their shops if the government doesn’t intervene.

“Traders have suffered for a very long time, especially those in the northern parts of the market. They have no problem because some of them have been there since 1970s but we are now surprised that the Islamic Council members have gone to an extend of threating them at gunpoint to pay for taxes,” said Wani.

The traders are now tired of so many different demands and charges. We are now worried because these traders may close up their shops very soon because of these threats from the Islamic Council,” Wani said.

Najwa Mohamad Salih, a shop owner said that they have been coming with their armed forces and forcing us to register.

“This is not the first time, they have been coming for the past two years charging us with a lot of money and telling us to register while we are also charged by the city council with the same purpose. We are now tired of these overcharges. We the women have a lot of problems, we have children and families who depend on us at home,” Najwa said.

Najwa stressed that if the government won’t intervene quickly, the only way out is to strike and close up their shops because they can no longer manage to pay for all charges.

Another trader, Emmanuel Dise said that there have been some disputes between the Islamic Council and the City Council concerning who owns the shops.

“We don’t even know up to now who owns the shops. We are requesting the government to intervene because we have been patient for long enough. There have been some disputes between the Islamic Council and the City Council and this case is still pending in the court. They have been closing up our shops whenever we don’t pay this money they have been demanding. They charge according to the structure of the shops, some are being charged up to thirty thousand South Sudanese pounds,” Dise said.