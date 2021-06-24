Islamic Council calls for peace in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Secretary-General for Islamic Council in Yei River County has called on the State and National government to bring peace among community in Yei County, central Equatoria State.

Speaking during the commemoration of the world Refugees day, the SG for Islamic Council, Ali Mogga urged citizens to pray for peace, unity and console the refugees to have hope and stand firm together with the host community.

“Today we commemorate this World Refugee Day but it is not a sin to be a refugee. We know why people become refugees because of the unfortunate happenings in our respective countries,”

Mogga urged the refugees to have hope, be strong and live together with the host community.

“Thank you for appreciating the people of South Sudan especially the government. I want to thank the county government for providing enabling environment for the refugees to stay in the town”, Mogga said

Heappreciatedthe effort of UNHCR and other partners for supporting refugees and requested them to continue supporting the immigrants despite corona virus pandemic.

“Many of us in this region have been refugees, you have missed your country and probably your property but you have talents and vision with you. The opportunities are there in the host country. Let the children go to school so that when they go home, they will make a difference, when they go home they will contribute in building their country and that is only if they are educated,”

At the time, the Commissioner of Lainya County Emmanuel Khamis Richard expressed government’s commitment to end the political conflict in the nation.

“The leadership of the transitional government of national unity is committed to implement the revitalized peace agreement and persuade the holdout groups to achieve sustainable peace and security in South Sudan to address the situation of IDPs and provide safe return to their respective areas.These refugees are in South Sudan and Yei in particular because of political crisis in their respective countries,”

The world refugee day is annually celebrated on 20th June to commemorate the strength courage and perseverance of million refugees around the world.This Year the day was celebrated under the theme, “together we heal, learn and shine” which is a moment for public to show support for the families forced to flee their homes due to conflict, war or natural disasters.