Islamic Community suspends religious activities

By Martha David

The South Sudan Islamic Community has suspended all their religious activities until further notice due to the possible outbreak of Coronavirus.

In a statement to the press yesterday, Abdalla Barag Ruwal the secretary General for South Sudan Islamic Council said the council was taking prevention measures as directed by the government.

The government suspended all the gatherings and shutdown schools and other public institutions.

“We are suspending all Friday Prayers and activities in all mosques, we also suspended all gathering prayers and religious and Islamic studies in all the Mosques and Islamic centers and institutions in the country,” said Barag.

He added that these measures came as official instructions to all the Imams and committees of the Mosques in towns and different residential areas on the importance of the matter.

He called on the people of South Sudan to follow the instruction given by the Government and the Ministry of Health to prevent the virus from entering in the country.