jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, June 16th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtIs S. South fit for top seat in Pan- Africa?
A foot for thought

Is S. South fit for top seat in Pan- Africa?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The information published yesterday in the newspaper said that South Sudan is lobbing for top seat of Pan – Africa. It went on saying that it would influence other African countries to vote for them. However, it is good to try lobbying as South Sudan is a member of East Africa.  Yet, there are criteria in any election. Has South Sudan met the criteria of the election, need to be known from the leadership of South Sudan in East Africa.

Given a way that a candidate from South Sudan is capable to fit the position of top seat, in such an election, occasionally, people look for the background of the candidate as well as the country at large. Is the representative of South Sudan capable to manage regional affairs? In the same time, South Sudan was known with severed conflict, is it allowed to contest? What about the payment of membership in East Africa, did South Sudan settle all the loans of its country?

These could be some possibilitiesof a country to compete for the top seat with other countries in the region.  Toinfluence other region Blocs, it should be careful with other countries that have bad background in Africa. What would be in return?  Maybe they would create conditions for lobby which cannot help us in the future.Additions to that, are those countries having agood bilateral relationship with South Sudan.

Of course, good relationships in any situation encourages people to support candidate. South Sudan could be the same as mentioned above for its sustainability. Sometimes it is not good to hurry in getting top position while a country has internal problems. If South Sudan leadership is serious, by this time it could have reached a certain level in East Africa. And there would be no challenges facing its people.

However, together we need to work hard in order to meet the standards of East Africa.For example, insecuritysituation, economic crisis and other sectors that need to be resolved.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Anywaa congregation welcomed Pastor Omot

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Anywaa congregation in Juba, South Sudan yesterday welcomed Pastor OmotAganya who came from America for a special visit. During the preaching Rev. Pastor Omot said it was the plan of God who made his visit successful, he did not know that he would come and meet Anywaa Congregation at Hai Cinema. It was an opportunity for him which always knock once, and if missed you would not get it again as it was the   plan God for a first chance Furthermore, he said...
A foot for thought

Causes of divorce (part two}?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Dear readers of Juba monitor, in yesterday’s story, I mentioned some causes that might have contributed to some families to break out or led to divorce. I am sure some of you know many reasons in your various communities. Most of the information was based on forced and early marriages as I mentioned in part one story. For today’s story, I would like to mention other obstacles that occurred to people who were mature, had started their relationships by themselves in good faith....
A foot for thought

What are the causes of divorce (part one}?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This question should have many answers from different people in various places. The problems of break out marriages is universal, it depends on how each country handles it and what the laws said about divorce. On the other hand is better to know the root causes of divorce. Is there similarity in Africa and European countries?  What is common and the way forward to reduce divorce.  In South Sudan there are many reasons causing divorces, the issue of early and forced marriages are...
A foot for thought

Tribute to late Evangelist TB Joshua

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor It was not easy for those who knew what the late TB Joshua did in this world. That is why his death is not only being mourned by Nigerians but by the entire people of the world. You can ask why a person like TB Joshua died at this time and at the age of 57 years according to the information provided by media outlets and the administration of stone International Church in Juba. Many questions have beenraised by different people who wished...
error: Content is protected !!