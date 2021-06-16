Is S. South fit for top seat in Pan- Africa?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The information published yesterday in the newspaper said that South Sudan is lobbing for top seat of Pan – Africa. It went on saying that it would influence other African countries to vote for them. However, it is good to try lobbying as South Sudan is a member of East Africa. Yet, there are criteria in any election. Has South Sudan met the criteria of the election, need to be known from the leadership of South Sudan in East Africa.

Given a way that a candidate from South Sudan is capable to fit the position of top seat, in such an election, occasionally, people look for the background of the candidate as well as the country at large. Is the representative of South Sudan capable to manage regional affairs? In the same time, South Sudan was known with severed conflict, is it allowed to contest? What about the payment of membership in East Africa, did South Sudan settle all the loans of its country?

These could be some possibilitiesof a country to compete for the top seat with other countries in the region. Toinfluence other region Blocs, it should be careful with other countries that have bad background in Africa. What would be in return? Maybe they would create conditions for lobby which cannot help us in the future.Additions to that, are those countries having agood bilateral relationship with South Sudan.

Of course, good relationships in any situation encourages people to support candidate. South Sudan could be the same as mentioned above for its sustainability. Sometimes it is not good to hurry in getting top position while a country has internal problems. If South Sudan leadership is serious, by this time it could have reached a certain level in East Africa. And there would be no challenges facing its people.

However, together we need to work hard in order to meet the standards of East Africa.For example, insecuritysituation, economic crisis and other sectors that need to be resolved.

May God bless us all.