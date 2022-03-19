jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, March 20th, 2022
Editorial

IS RELOCATION OF RESIDENTS AROUND OILFIELDS THE SOLUTION?

Odongo Odoyo

                                                                                      Commentary

By Malek Arol Dhieu (GUEST)

The authorities in Unity State have announced to relocate their residents living around oilfields before the rainy season following the fear that their situations will worsen with rain waters as they could mix with hazardous chemicals of oil. Yes, it is a caring decision but it should be an alternative decision after a concrete one for halting oil hazards is made.  In fact, citizens of Upper Nile and Unity states should get entangled so as to become stronger enough to deal with oil hazards on them once and for all. And if the governments of the aforesaid states are patriotic enough to stand behind their people, then they must request the national government to devise a concrete solution to oil hazards and flood waters. When relocating the residents to a new location becomes the right decision as the indicators show it is the final decision being made by the authorities, then requirements are to be counted and weighed to see which is which between the relocation and using these resources for relocation in providing solutions to oil hazards. Truthfully, oil and flood have conquered Upper Nile and Unity states in that something tangible must be done to control flooding and harmful effects of oil on the citizens. For flooding, it should be brought to an end for good, but for oil, its hazardous effects should be controlled in a way that may not extinct it as it is what the whole nation depends on for survival. Ultimately, relocation of the residents residing around the oil fields is not the solution at all, but an alternative meanwhile the real solution is to be centered on something permanent to erase flooding and oil hazards. 

