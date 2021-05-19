jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 20th, 2021
Editorial

IS IT POSSIBLE FOR YOUTH TO OVERRUN A POLICE STATION

It is un-imaginable that armed youth could overrun a police station and get away with sophisticated weapons which were in the hands of the security officers. How is this possible unless there is some lapse and disorder in the security system. How can youth be armed and pointblank invade and attack a government security unit. This is what happened in Lakes State and which has been confirmed by the state government. In Western Equatoria’s Maridi County, unknown gunmen raided a military installation killing two officers and a civilian at the weekend. It is still very fresh in the minds of the citizens what happened to the bodyguards of Vice President in charge of Economic Cluster and what happened to the Eastern Equatoria governor and his Central Equatoria counterparts whose advance team of bodyguards met with gunmen who killed four of them on the spot. Is there a lapse in the security set-up or there is a move to disorganize the citizens through the alleged gunmen. It must be noted that law and order of a country cannot be compromised at whatever cost. The rule of laws must apply in all situation whether they are the youth or adults who have committed any offence(s). The law should be applied indiscriminately against the criminals who want to believe they could be able to do whatever they want and walk out scotch free. These crimes are drawing the country back to where it should be and creating fears to the population who are trying to settle down after a long spell of moribund of problems. The struggle to restore peace should not come to a notch because of the criminals who are causing havoc by their illegally acquired guns. Both the states and the national governments should make mandatory to punish appropriately those involved to be example to others.

