IS IT A NEW FACE OF COLONIAL ERA

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

When l got the results from the regional security conference which opened its door in Juba on Tuesday, l was so happy. Happy because the sons of the continent who valued their status stood together to tell some “alien” whose agendas were to sanction the sons of this soil even when it was not necessary. One man who was the chief guest, National Minister of Security, Mabuto Mamur did not minced his words and called on the African leaders to unite and tell off as it should be told. This was key meeting although for the regional bloc, reflected the solidarity that could be achieved if leaders in the continent stood together when one of them is wounded or being wrongly pointed at. It cannot be accepted that the West or white should dictate to us our goals and future requirements. I have and l do not regret telling the West what is in my mind at any time. Not because l hate them but because l hate some of their ideologies they try to push down our throats time and again. I have a number of friends in the West but we have agreed to draw a line in between which should not be passed by either party. I don’t want to remember past history but if it is anything to go by then we need to have people who can talk their minds out like my brother Mamur. We are not still under colonial rule and cannot accept to be sit on or intimidated. Time for that is long gone and even the wealth that they took away from the continent, actually, stolen, will soon be a thing of the past. Africa must stand united to beat the enemies. I remember a story my late father told us of the life they led while under colonial army on service to Burma as an African soldier. With his colleagues became unbearable and there was nothing they could do but to serve the masters. Most of them were referred to as “Carrier Corps” whose work revolved around carrying luggages’ and heavy items for the masters. That was just an incident but whenever my father talked about it he could remember some of his key good friends whom they suffered with whn they had no alternative but always to say yes to the master even if it could have been a big no. We all know or are aware of what has been done or taken place in our midst engineered by the west. They do not want to see as in peace and they would apply the game of rule and divide in every situation possible to them. The African Union (AU) must stand firm to ensure they protected the continent. You must have read that even the vaccine manufactured by them meant for the deadly coronavirus, Africa was supplied by the third grade which did not guarantee immediate response. We must say no to the creeping in new colonial era.