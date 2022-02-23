IS ELECTIONS POSSIBLE OR FAR DREAM

By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest)

So many people are seen sharpening their tongues to talk best about elections as being conducted in 2023, but I, Mr. Thomas who doubted the resurrection of Jesus, doubt that elections would be conducted in 2023 as the ground for them is unfavorable. How possible can one agree with him/herself that elections will take place in 2023 when security arrangements are not in place to make sure elections and electorates are secured? How ready are the citizens to vote when one-third of them are still living in refugee camps in the neighboring countries? If the citizens are unable to embrace the Revitalized Peace Agreement, how can they be able to embrace the elections and their anxious results which caused the citizens to flee first before they are announced? How ready are some political parties, including the main opposition party, the SPLM-IO, to accept elections to be conducted when the transitional period is ending and the full implementation of the agreement is not reached? As obvious as the fact that the hard-to-be-graduated unified forces are the ones going to guard the constituencies, contestants, ballot boxes, electorates, and all other arrangements necessary for the elections. Conducting elections is easier said than done unless the unified forces are graduate as early as next week. So many things are yet missing to prepare the ground for elections, among them are the electoral infrastructure and a conducive environment for the political parties to conduct rallies in which they may gain voters by marketing their values and objectives. It is stipulated in the agreement that the elections will be conducted after the end of the transitional period and now the ending of this period is like the second coming of Jesus. I am of an opinion that the ground is unconducive for free and fair elections, but is conducive for unfair, unfree and rigged elections, with a big question of the census and voters registration.



