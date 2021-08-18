Is 2023 impacting the present? Case study: The regional Infrastructure projects

By Agar Mayor Gai-Makoon

It is true that as public service entails, one gets to it the people’s way as they do the seeable, weighty and significant developments of the sector. It means that ideally, people get elected to it when they have through several ways shown selfless, transparent, accountable and nationalist character of things. This character of a democratic weighing machine, as of Aristotle at this time, would otherwise have meant this relation (nationalism equals public service and as well, understanding of self and the state and as though, leadership of this sector is for those who understand the interests of the state and what unites the people of a certain grouping).

In this sense, it matters not so much that the interest of a specific people of the state should be met such that one procuresa remarkable vote at democratic exercise. And perhaps, leadership through a democratic process means not to get prepared for but, to already or intrinsically bepreferrable for it. Pharisaicalism as encouraged by the present act of things is the greatest enemy of any state. We always ought to do what we would have done for instance, if there were no elections. Because still without being a leader (elected one), the state exists and you have a role central to its existence to play. This role means nothing less than leadership however.

Today,“Digging out the Truth” asks an important question. Is 2023 impacting the present state of things? And if so, how? Think about it. We admit it is and we look to it at this one—infrastructure among many perspectives. The Bahr-El-Ghazal, Bor and Yei highways are soon joining the last decade’s import triggered Nimule highway. It is good news but, are we sure the government is not burrowing into something in us? Before we dig deep into it, know this, “We first had a government in the year 2005, and roads being a necessity for a good economy and connection and also a role by any government, would have in such a long course, been established. Now, though it is good, we will have our local businesses improved, interstate movements made easier, is not genuinely appropriate—the interest of the proclaimed initiators is different. Because if a government existed, the lost would not have been lost”.

Many things indicate that the infrastructure issue is not only election driven but also, an ill-planned idea. The fact that we cannot comfortably connect to some areas within the capital city justifies this. It would have been reasonable and worth appreciating if the project had started with the inter-area roads in the capital. For instance, during the rainy season, most parts of the city are not easily accessible. We always need to be true to ourselves as “Digging out the Truth” has always written about.Come 2023, “Digging out the Truth” urges the citizens never to be deceived by the highways. True, it is an achievement, but, is that all we need? We need more than just a course driven infrastructure and so, the government is tasked more than this. Insecurity, disunity, illiteracy, health sector problems and an unstable economy among others have not been properly addressed for the seventeen years of self-rule. Perhaps, they require serious consideration during the election time.

We need to get serious lest we get wrongly influenced for things that would not last longer. Because no matter how one changes at certain situations to be what they are not, it is true, their true identity not so long will always surface.