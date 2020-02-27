IRRELIGIOSITY IN AFRICA; WHY ARE MANY YOUNG PEOPLE LOSING FAITH?

Topical Commentary

By Charles Lotara

The number of people who do not identify themselves with any religion is rising steadily in Africa. We hear things like atheism, agnosticism, secular humanism, and general secularism. In Kenya alone there are 1.5 million Atheists and counting. Majority of these are people under the age of 35. Just like in the United States of America, young Africans, both Christians and Muslims are abandoning their faiths in a continent where religion is deeply entrenched in people’s cultures. If you want to see them gathered the way theists do, I bet you will not. The Atheist population does not have a tradition of choirs singing Atheist songs. Skeptics, free thinkers, humanists, and secularists are just some of the identities these people give themselves. But why do they choose a different path, what are the motivating factors? Well, most nonbelievers I interact with say religion is a tool used by parents to capture children before attaining the age of conscience and reason. They argue that most people identify themselves with certain religion simply because their parents belong to such a religion, otherwise they could have decided more differently if they were allowed to take their stance upon attaining the age of maturity. “Religion is a form of superstition, Satan doesn’t exist, science is real,” that is what they say most of the time. What is astonishing, however, is not the ballooning number but the fact that most of these dissenters were brought up in very religious homes and environments. To some, the price to pay for abandoning faith is enormous; social isolation, societal exclusion, and difficulty in sustaining romantic relationships with the faithful make the list. But wait, majority are far more comfortable living a life not regulated by an imaginary deity, they feel more at ease having time with friends at home on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday than going to a building where people meet once in a week to compare clothing – the church. The irreligious folks assert that the world can be a better place without religion. Religion, they say, does not condemn slavery, women abuse and a number of practices that hurt humanity in general. Of course religious people have no time for those they accuse of vilifying their faith in God out of “sheer ignorance and arrogance”. In most cases the irreligious do not openly to discuss their views on religion publicly, except when they are provoked. Thanks to technological innovations that have created a virtual space to enable like-minded atheists to discuss common issues that affect them.