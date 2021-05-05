IOM, Gov’t and Germany visit Northern Region

PRESS RELEASE

Juba – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) organized a field visit to Renk Town, El Gerger Payam and Wunthou border to conduct consultation sessions with community members and local authorities on their perception of peace and security.

The visit conducted within the framework of Supporting Peace, Security and Stability in Northern Regions through Strengthening Border Management Capacities and Inclusive Community Engagement project brought together a delegation of Deputy Inspector of General Police, Director of Research and Planning of South Sudan National Police Service, Ambassador-At-Large in charge of Sudan Relations and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of South Sudan.

During the visit, the delegation met with women, youth, and community leaders, from Renk Town and El Gerger who expressed their opinions, perception and concerns over peace and security in their communities like unsafe farming places for women, the need to have safe and secure movement of migrants and citizens who often cross the border for business opportunities, better health services, among others.

Youth expressed that the lack of employment opportunities is among stressors of insecurity in the area, hence, ensuring inclusion of youths in economic development may create more peaceful neighborhoods. Community leaders reiterated their commitment to work with law enforcement in ensuring peace and security in the communities.

“The international community is committed to assisting government of South Sudan in sustaining peace and security. It is important to engage women in decision making process concerning the community safety”, said Manuel Müller, the Ambassador of Germany.

Meanwhile, a groundbreaking of new border infrastructure also marked part of the visit. The border infrastructure will include Immigration Entry and Exit points, and a migrant support point will be established in Wunthou border.

Upon completion, the Wunthou border will promote safe mobility for migrants crossing the border. The facility will be equipped with toilets, water points to encourage handwashing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the border town and a computer system that will allow recording of statistical information of cross border movement.

“Strengthening border management will facilitate economic development of South Sudan”, said Lt. Gen. James Pui Yak, Deputy Inspector General of Police.

He also stressed the importance of community-police relations in keeping the areas safe.

“This is the first border area whereby the Government intends to apply community policing approach, an approach which is also needed across all border areas in the country”, Lt. Gen James Pui Yak.

Ambassador Müller also emphasized the importance of strengthening the border management capacities as it will contribute to cross-border relations with Sudan and that it is important to facilitate cross border collaboration to address transnational organized crimes.

“The project will establish processes of positive change at institutional, individual and societal levels, to strengthen peace, security, and protection at the northern borders of South Sudan”, said FitrianaNur, IOM South Sudan’s Program Coordinator of Migration Management.

She added that it will further lay the foundations for access to longer term and sustainable development through strengthening border management, and engaging inclusive community participation, whilst contributing to the COVID-19 response in South Sudan.

The Supporting Peace, Security and Stability in Northern Regions through Strengthening Border Management Capacities and Inclusive Community Engagement project is funded by Germany Federal Foreign Office.